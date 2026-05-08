Chatbase Launches Voice AI Agents, Extending Its Customer Support Platform From Chat To The Phone Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phone is the channel customers reach for when the issue is urgent, complex, or unresolved after a chat. Yet most AI customer support platforms stop at the browser window, forcing support teams to maintain two systems, two sets of workflows, and two escalation paths for what is often the same customer asking the same question. Chatbase today closed that gap with the launch of, a voice AI agent for customer support that runs on the identical knowledge base, custom actions, and human-escalation logic that already power a company's Chatbase chat agent.

A company using Chatbase for chat support can now extend that same agent to answer inbound calls instantly, hold a real-time conversation in any of 95+ languages, and resolve the request without routing the caller into a queue. The knowledge base, the configured actions, the escalation thresholds - all of it carries over. There is no separate system to train, no separate vendor contract, and no second escalation path to keep in sync.

"The phone is where the highest-stakes conversations happen. Running voice on the same agent that already handles chat means customers get consistent answers no matter how they reach out, and support teams can run one playbook instead of two." - Zeyad Genena, Chatbase

Chatbase Voice integrates with Twilio to route inbound calls into the agent's existing setup. Setup mirrors the chat deployment flow: connect the knowledge base, configure actions, set escalation rules, go live. Because the voice agent inherits the chat agent's full action library, a phone caller can pull invoices through Stripe, check order status in Shopify, have a Zendesk ticket created with a draft response, or get handed to a live agent via Salesforce Omni-Channel - all inside the same call. Calls are answered with no wait time, the agent is tuned for spoken conversation rather than screen reading, and every interaction runs on Chatbase's multi-model architecture, which routes to the best model for each task.

For teams handling high inbound call volume across time zones, the result is 24/7 phone coverage in 95+ languages without expanding headcount. The average human-handled phone contact costs $12–$13. On Chatbase Voice, it costs a fraction of that.

The broader significance is what the launch signals about where AI customer service is going. Enterprise and mid-market teams have spent the last two years layering AI tools on top of legacy support infrastructure and ending up with more vendors and more integration overhead, not less. Chatbase Voice positions the platform as a single AI customer support system where chat, voice, email, and messaging all run through one agent configuration. That consolidation reduces the operational surface area support teams have to manage and removes the inconsistencies that show up when channels run on different systems with different training data.

Chatbase is SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR compliant, and serves businesses from early-stage startups to enterprise teams across more than 80 countries. Voice agents are available now to all Chatbase users. Configuration documentation is available at chatbase/doc.

About Chatbase

Chatbase is an AI agent platform for customer support used by more than 10,000 businesses worldwide, including IHG, Miele, National Grid, and Noon. The platform lets companies build, train, and deploy AI agents that resolve customer issues across chat, voice, email, and messaging by connecting to their knowledge base, internal tools, and CRM systems. Chatbase supports 35+ AI models from 7 providers, custom actions, human escalation, responses in 95+ languages, and native integrations with Zendesk, Salesforce, Intercom, HubSpot, Stripe, Shopify, Slack, WhatsApp, and more. Users can learn more at.

Contact

Zeyad Genena

Chatbase

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