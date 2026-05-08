Drones Attack Area Near One Of Russia's Largest Military Bases In Grozny Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Friday, drones struck the Khankala area in Grozny, where one of Russia's largest military bases is located, as well as the square near the railway station close to the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB) office in Chechnya.

This is according to OSINT analysis by Astra, as reported by Ukrinform.

Videos published online show at least two explosions in Grozny. Based on Astra's analysis, one strike hit the Khankala area, while another targeted the area near the railway station in the Chechen capital.

The Khankala suburb of Grozny hosts a major Russian military base and the headquarters of the 42nd Guards Motor Rifle Evpatoria Red Banner Division, which is part of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

The railway station is located in central Grozny, less than 2 kilometers from the residence of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and about 1.2 kilometers from the Grozny-City complex.

Astra also reports that the building of the FSB directorate in Chechnya is located about 120 meters from the railway station.

Chechen authorities have not commented on the incident.

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