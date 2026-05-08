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Dubai Residential Transactions Reach AED 37.38 Billion In April As Off-Plan Market Continues To Anchor Activity
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Key Highlights:
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Dubai recorded AED 37.38 billion in residential sales across 13,062 transactions in April 2026
Off-plan transactions accounted for 76.48% of total market volume and AED 28.55 billion in transaction value
Commercial market activity reached AED 10.35 billion across 963 transactions during the month
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