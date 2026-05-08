Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Highlights Integrated Care As State Pushes For 'Thalassaemia-Free Gujarat'

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad, May 8 (IANS) The expansion of screening and advanced treatment services for thalassaemia in Gujarat was highlighted on World Thalassaemia Day, observed on Friday.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital marked the occasion by outlining its integrated approach, which combines prevention, diagnosis and long-term care for patients.

The hospital said its efforts are aligned with the global theme "Hidden No More: Finding the Undiagnosed. Supporting the Unseen", which focuses on early detection and ensuring timely medical support for all patients.

Health authorities said the focus remains on strengthening a Thalassaemia-free Gujarat through institutional care and awareness initiatives.

State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state was moving forward under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with this objective.

"The state government is moving forward with the resolve of a Thalassaemia-free Gujarat. The modern treatment and awareness campaigns provided by institutions like Civil Hospital are contributing significantly in this direction," he added.

At Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, medical experts said treatment facilities for thalassaemia patients have been significantly strengthened, particularly for children requiring regular transfusions.

Medical Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said the hospital, along with B.J. Medical College, provides free and comprehensive care.

"Civil Hospital has been at the forefront in introducing advanced services in Gujarat such as leukodepleted blood transfusion and chelation therapy," he added.

Jolly Vaishnav, Head of the Paediatric Department, said thalassaemia is a hereditary blood disorder in which the body is unable to produce sufficient haemoglobin, making regular transfusions necessary for survival.

"Around 81 children currently receive blood transfusion services every Tuesday and Thursday at the hospital," she added.

She said that leukodepleted packed cell volume is used to minimise transfusion-related complications, including fever and other adverse reactions.

The hospital has also expanded its diagnostic and long-term monitoring framework.

This includes High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)-based testing for accurate diagnosis of patients and family members, along with routine monitoring through serum ferritin levels, 2D echocardiography, and eye and ear examinations.

Free medicines such as Deferasirox and Deferiprone are being provided to manage iron overload caused by repeated transfusions.

Patients are also offered counselling and guidance on bone marrow transplant as a potential curative treatment option.

Preventive efforts have been scaled up through targeted screening programmes.

Nidhi Bhatnagar, Head of the Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion Department, said: "Around 5,000 healthcare workers will be screened under a special initiative designed to strengthen awareness and early detection in the community."

Officials also reiterated preventive measures, including thalassaemia testing before marriage, carrier screening through HPLC, antenatal screening during pregnancy as advised by doctors, and family screening where required.

They noted that thalassaemia is not a communicable disease but a genetic disorder passed through generations, and emphasised that early testing remains key to preventing its transmission.