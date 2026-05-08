Clarios Provides One Year Update On $6B U.S. Energy Manufacturing Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company highlights continued U.S. investment progress and advances in critical minerals recycling

GLENDALE, Wis., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 8, 2026 - One year after announcing its $6 billion American Energy Manufacturing Strategy, Clarios today provided an update on the progress made across its U.S. manufacturing footprint, underscoring the company's continued commitment to investing in American facilities, employees and supply chain resilience.

In 2025, Clarios, the global leader in low-voltage energy storage, announced a long-term plan to expand U.S. manufacturing and accelerate domestic innovation. The strategy focuses on four priorities: U.S. manufacturing facility reinvestments; advanced (AGM) battery capacity expansion; critical minerals recycling; and new battery chemistries and technologies within and beyond the automotive sector.

U.S. manufacturing progress

Over the past year, Clarios has made measurable progress executing this strategy. By the end of fiscal 2026, the company expects to have invested more than $500 million in its U.S. plants across multiple states. These investments are increasing advanced battery production capacity to meet growing demand, improving competitiveness and making factories better places to work.

These investments support a wide range of improvements including facility upgrades, environmental and safety enhancements and expanded advanced battery production capacity to better serve U.S. automakers and the aftermarket. Collectively, they reflect Clarios' long-term commitment to maintaining a strong and resilient U.S. manufacturing footprint.

Advancing a circular U.S. battery supply chain

Clarios has also continued to advance its critical minerals recycling strategy, an essential component of strengthening America's battery supply chain. The company is evaluating potential locations and approaches to further expand recycling capabilities that recover valuable materials from used batteries, support a circular economy and reduce reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains. The company has identified Indiana, South Carolina and Texas as the first of several possible locations for new critical minerals recycling facilities and is closing in on a decision.

Enabling American manufacturing competitiveness

Clarios' ability to accelerate these investments is supported by the Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, which helps strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and supply chain resilience. The company appreciates the continued support of the U.S. administration and congressional leaders in advancing policies that encourage domestic production and innovation.

“I'm proud of the progress our teams have made over the past year as we continue to execute on our American Energy Manufacturing Strategy,” said Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios.“These investments demonstrate our commitment to U.S. manufacturing, our employees and building a more secure and sustainable energy future.”

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Clarios operates 16 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., employing more than 5,500 employees in 32 states and supplying auto manufacturing and the aftermarket across America. Around the globe, our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in one of three cars worldwide on the road today. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable and recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

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