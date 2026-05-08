BJP Commits To Women's Safety, Development In Post-Poll West Bengal

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains committed to restoring the honour of women and ensuring safety for all sections of society in West Bengal, reiterating the party's poll promises following the recent Assembly election results. Speaking to ANI, Paul said the BJP aims to transform the state and fulfil what she described as long-pending aspirations of the people, while asserting that the party stands firm on its commitment to women's safety and overall development. "The Bengal that has received nothing for the past 50 years--we will give everything to that Bengal today, and restoring the honor of women and the safety of all is our responsibility, and this is our promise, it is PM Modi's promise; we are the soldiers of PM Modi and BJP, we have no greater hope than this, only that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream has been fulfilled," she said.

Suvendu Adhikari to be first BJP CM of West Bengal

Her remarks come amid a major political transition in the state following the formation of a new BJP-led government after the recently concluded Assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the State.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, said.

Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a significant political development in the state. He is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after being in power in the state for 15 years. (ANI)

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