Willis Johnson Wealth Announces CEO Transition, Marking A New Chapter Of Growth And Continuity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, Willis Johnson Wealth announced a leadership transition, appointing Nick Johnson CFA, CFP, as the Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. This transition reflects the firm's continued legacy and long-term vision.

Nick Johnson, CFA®, CFP®, has been deeply involved in shaping the firm's strategic direction, investment portfolio construction, and client-first approach for more than a decade. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to $1.8 billion in assets under management as of December 2025. He helped expand key departments, launched a rotational program to develop young financial planning talent, and strengthened the firm's integrated service offerings to include tax preparation services and the offerings of private market investments, positioning Willis Johnson Wealth for its next phase of growth. Building from the firm's strong foundation of service, his vision and steadfast commitment to clients reflect continuity rather than change.

“Our mission is to take your complex personal financial situation and make it simple,” said Nick Johnson, CFA®, CFP®.“That mission has guided WJW for years, and it will continue to guide us as we evolve and help clients navigate complex financial decisions with confidence.”

As CEO, Nick will continue to lead the firm's strategic initiatives while maintaining the values and principles that have defined WJW since its founding in 1996. His team focuses on delivering specialized financial planning and tax services to clients from Shell, Chevron, Dow, and BP through integrated teams of CPAs, EAs, wealth managers, and investment analysts. When working with Willis Johnson Wealth, there are no product sales, no hidden fees, and no commissions – the team focuses on providing advice with their clients' best interest in mind.

Willis Johnson, CFP®, former CEO, will be transitioning into an Executive Chairman role. In this capacity, he will continue to be actively involved in shaping the firm's strategic vision and will remain as a mentor for the leadership and advisory team.

“Over the last 10 years, we've grown exponentially, and I have the utmost confidence in where we're heading,” said Willis Johnson, CFP®.“Nick's leadership is the continuation of what we've been building so we can help more families. He's creating a new generation of the firm that has a clear focus, discipline, and a strong vision for the future.”

Willis Johnson Wealth is a fee-only wealth management firm based in Houston, Texas, serving clients nationwide with over $1 million in investable assets. The firm specializes in comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and provides in-house tax services for high-net worth individuals and families, particularly for those employed at Shell, Chevron, BP and Dow Chemical.

About Willis Johnson Wealth

Willis Johnson Wealth is a fee-only financial planning firm that helps corporate professionals and executives, especially those employed at Shell, Chevron, BP, and Dow, simplify their complex financial lives. WJW's advisors provide consultative guidance, education, and implementation, so professionals have confidence in where they are going. WJW offers holistic financial planning, as well as in-house tax preparation, to help make sure that their clients and their families are empowered to make the best decisions to reach their goals each and every day. With WJW, there are no product sales, no hidden fees, and no commissions; it's simply great advice with their best interest in mind.

For more information, visit wjohnsonwealth | Disclosures