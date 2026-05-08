Sikkim: Probe Panel Formed In Death Of Woman And Her Unborn Twins At STNM Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 8 (IANS) The Sikkim government has constituted a five-member enquiry committee to investigate the death of a woman and her unborn twins following treatment and referral from STNM Hospital, officials said on Friday.​

The deceased woman, Sweta Karki from Gyalshing district, died after being referred from the hospital for advanced medical care.​

Her husband, Swarup Chettri, has alleged medical negligence and lapses in treatment at the hospital, claiming that both his wife and their unborn twins died due to improper medical management.​

The incident has sparked public concern in the state, prompting the government to order a formal enquiry into the matter.​

According to officials, the committee has been tasked with examining the complete sequence of events, from the patient's hospital admission to her referral to another medical facility.​

The panel will review the treatment and clinical management provided to the patient and determine whether the attending medical staff followed established obstetric and gynaecological protocols.​

Officials said the enquiry will also assess the circumstances that led to the death of the unborn twins and the subsequent death of Sweta Karki after referral.​

The committee has been further directed to identify any procedural deficiencies, lapses in patient care or negligence, if any, during the course of treatment.​

The state government has instructed the panel to submit its findings and recommendations to the competent authority within one week.​

The enquiry committee comprises senior officials and medical experts, including Dr Pema Seden Lepcha, Principal Director of Health Services, and Dr Suresh Madan Rasaily, Additional Medical Superintendent of STNM Hospital.​

Other members include Dr Anup Pradhan, Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Central Referral Hospital; Deputy Secretary of STNM Hospital, Pooja Lohar; and Under Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Pratiksha Sharma.​

Officials said the government is treating the matter seriously and has initiated an enquiry to ensure accountability and ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.​