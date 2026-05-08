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Roswyn, A Morgans Originals Hotel Debuts In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8 May 2026 - Roswyn marks Ennismore's first Morgans Originals in India. For those already familiar with Morgans Originals, the brand's core spirit is immediately recognizable: a collection of hotels consistently shaped by unique personality, innovative design, and an inherent sense of belonging.
Roswyn was imagined around real city life. Work meetings, late dinners, quick stopovers that turn into longer stays. Large-format suites, restaurants worth lingering over, a social workspace and longevity-led wellness all come together here: a place where living, working and the city's cultural energy overlap naturally.
Roswyn is located adjacent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Close enough for convenience but never removed from the city's infectious energy. People arrive, meetings happen, plans change, flights get pushed, and somewhere along the way, the stay stretches a little longer, naturally.
Inside are 109 suites starting at 80 sq. m, designed as living spaces rather than traditional hotel rooms. Each includes a lounge area, kitchenette, home bar, and a dedicated study: a proper space to work, let creativity lead, and really focus without distraction. Guests can unpack and settle in, with spaces that quickly begin to feel like their own.
"Mumbai moves quickly", says Nitan Chhatwal, Managing Director of Shrem Airport Hotels. "But people still look for places where they can slow down, meet, and spend time together. With Roswyn, we wanted to create something that feels easy to return to – whether that's for dinner, conversations, or simply a pause in the day."
Paris-based designer Daphné Desjeux approached Roswyn as a home shaped by Mumbai's character rather than its clichés. It's noticeable in the fine details: embroidered portraits that feel like fragments of memory, ceramic plates marked simply "Bombay," and a photographic study of a shoreline capturing the calmer side of urban life. Together, these elements create spaces that feel layered and personal, revealing more the longer guests spend time within them.
Food and drink have their own personalities here as well. Fi'lia, the Italian restaurant, is built around the idea of generational cooking: recipes that move from nonna to mother to daughter, translated here into Neapolitan-style pizzas, hand-rolled pastas, and a seasonal menu that leans on familiarity without staying fixed to it. It works as much as a neighborhood restaurant as it does a hotel one, particularly across long lunches and late dinners that tend to carry on.
Black Lacquer shifts the tone. A Japanese listening bar organized around vinyl, it moves through different tempos across the evening: low-lit and conversational early on, building into something more animated as the night carries forward. The drinks follow a similar restraint: a tightly edited list, precise rather than elaborate, with sake, shochu, and classic highballs sitting alongside house signatures.
Elsewhere, The Third Room is where work and downtime naturally meet: travelers between flights, locals stopping in for meetings, and guests who ended up inspired, networking with locals and each other. It's a space that adapts easily: suited to a quick catch-up, a few hours of focus, or an unplanned drink.
Guests also benefit from a wider set of facilities, including a Technogym-powered fitness centre and infinity pool. There's a Tiny Town children's zone for those travelling with kids, along with a longevity-focused wellness offering - Blu Xone, a first of its kind in India. Everything sits comfortably within the same address, so while each space retains its own identity, it all feels effortlessly connected, and complements the overall Roswyn stay.
Louis Abboud, Chief Growth Officer Ennismore, said "Lifestyle hospitality today is about far more than design-led hotels, it's about creating culturally relevant destinations that become part of a city's everyday rhythm. India is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets globally and an important focus for Ennismore's growth. Roswyn, under Morgans Originals, marks our first hotel in the country, and an important step as we look to bring several more distinctive projects to the market in the years ahead."
Ranju Alex, CEO Accor South Asia, "At Accor, we see hospitality as an ever-evolving reflection of how people live, connect, and experience cities today. The opening of Roswyn, as part of Ennismore brands, marks an important milestone in bringing globally relevant, lifestyle-led hospitality to India. With Roswyn, we are not just introducing a new hotel, but a vibrant destination designed to integrate seamlessly into the cultural fabric of the city. This launch underscores our commitment to expanding our lifestyle portfolio in India, in partnership with Ennismore, and delivering distinctive experiences that resonate with the modern traveller".
The hotel is led by Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager of Fairmont Mumbai and Roswyn, alongside Annam Lubana, Hotel Manager. Together, they bring a leadership style grounded in clarity and consistency, shaping up an experience where service feels intuitive, and spaces are thoughtfully considered. Their focus is simple: to create an environment that feels cohesive, welcoming, and interesting.
As Rajiv puts it, "Mumbai doesn't need more overt luxury. It needs places that understand how people actually want to experience the city and respond to that without getting in the way."
Roswyn isn't here to create a new category. It simply offers a way of staying that feels intuitive, where guests can settle in, meet the city through its experiences, food and people, and move through the day with ease. In Mumbai, that feels exactly right for this moment.
ABOUT ROSWYN, A MORGANS ORIGINALS HOTEL
Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, is a 109-suite only, luxury lifestyle hotel set to debut in India in April 2026, marking Ennismore's entry into the country. Located moments from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Roswyn is imagined as a home in another city - with suites designed as complete living spaces, featuring a study, lounge, kitchenette and home bar, and bedroom. Beyond the suite, Roswyn moves in rhythm with the city through its distinctive culinary and social spaces, including Fi'lia - an Italian restaurant rooted in generational recipes; Black Lacquer - a Japanese-inspired listening bar; and The Third Room - a curated business leaders club designed as a contemporary nexus for collaboration, influence, and exchange. Longevity-led wellness at the Blu Xone anchors the experience, shaping a more intentional way to live and travel. Warm, culturally attuned, and quietly confident,
ABOUT MORGANS ORIGINALS
Ushering in a new era of hospitality, Morgans Originals first entered the scene in 1984, introducing the world to boutique lifestyle hotels celebrating the originality of one-of-a-kind locations, guests, and communities. Since then, the storied legacy of the brand has continued to shape the industry. Today, Morgans Originals hotels are beacons of style, possibility, and connection - destinations where originality thrives, and meaningful experiences unfold. Every space is created in collaboration with leading creative minds to offer something original, featuring beautiful interiors, a vibrant social scene, and an energy that draws you in. The addition of Roswyn to Morgans Originals will follow Luura in Paros joining the collection this year, along with the announcement of a Morgans Originals in Trojena, the mountain region of Neom, Saudi Arabia.
Roswyn was imagined around real city life. Work meetings, late dinners, quick stopovers that turn into longer stays. Large-format suites, restaurants worth lingering over, a social workspace and longevity-led wellness all come together here: a place where living, working and the city's cultural energy overlap naturally.
Roswyn is located adjacent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Close enough for convenience but never removed from the city's infectious energy. People arrive, meetings happen, plans change, flights get pushed, and somewhere along the way, the stay stretches a little longer, naturally.
Inside are 109 suites starting at 80 sq. m, designed as living spaces rather than traditional hotel rooms. Each includes a lounge area, kitchenette, home bar, and a dedicated study: a proper space to work, let creativity lead, and really focus without distraction. Guests can unpack and settle in, with spaces that quickly begin to feel like their own.
"Mumbai moves quickly", says Nitan Chhatwal, Managing Director of Shrem Airport Hotels. "But people still look for places where they can slow down, meet, and spend time together. With Roswyn, we wanted to create something that feels easy to return to – whether that's for dinner, conversations, or simply a pause in the day."
Paris-based designer Daphné Desjeux approached Roswyn as a home shaped by Mumbai's character rather than its clichés. It's noticeable in the fine details: embroidered portraits that feel like fragments of memory, ceramic plates marked simply "Bombay," and a photographic study of a shoreline capturing the calmer side of urban life. Together, these elements create spaces that feel layered and personal, revealing more the longer guests spend time within them.
Food and drink have their own personalities here as well. Fi'lia, the Italian restaurant, is built around the idea of generational cooking: recipes that move from nonna to mother to daughter, translated here into Neapolitan-style pizzas, hand-rolled pastas, and a seasonal menu that leans on familiarity without staying fixed to it. It works as much as a neighborhood restaurant as it does a hotel one, particularly across long lunches and late dinners that tend to carry on.
Black Lacquer shifts the tone. A Japanese listening bar organized around vinyl, it moves through different tempos across the evening: low-lit and conversational early on, building into something more animated as the night carries forward. The drinks follow a similar restraint: a tightly edited list, precise rather than elaborate, with sake, shochu, and classic highballs sitting alongside house signatures.
Elsewhere, The Third Room is where work and downtime naturally meet: travelers between flights, locals stopping in for meetings, and guests who ended up inspired, networking with locals and each other. It's a space that adapts easily: suited to a quick catch-up, a few hours of focus, or an unplanned drink.
Guests also benefit from a wider set of facilities, including a Technogym-powered fitness centre and infinity pool. There's a Tiny Town children's zone for those travelling with kids, along with a longevity-focused wellness offering - Blu Xone, a first of its kind in India. Everything sits comfortably within the same address, so while each space retains its own identity, it all feels effortlessly connected, and complements the overall Roswyn stay.
Louis Abboud, Chief Growth Officer Ennismore, said "Lifestyle hospitality today is about far more than design-led hotels, it's about creating culturally relevant destinations that become part of a city's everyday rhythm. India is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets globally and an important focus for Ennismore's growth. Roswyn, under Morgans Originals, marks our first hotel in the country, and an important step as we look to bring several more distinctive projects to the market in the years ahead."
Ranju Alex, CEO Accor South Asia, "At Accor, we see hospitality as an ever-evolving reflection of how people live, connect, and experience cities today. The opening of Roswyn, as part of Ennismore brands, marks an important milestone in bringing globally relevant, lifestyle-led hospitality to India. With Roswyn, we are not just introducing a new hotel, but a vibrant destination designed to integrate seamlessly into the cultural fabric of the city. This launch underscores our commitment to expanding our lifestyle portfolio in India, in partnership with Ennismore, and delivering distinctive experiences that resonate with the modern traveller".
The hotel is led by Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager of Fairmont Mumbai and Roswyn, alongside Annam Lubana, Hotel Manager. Together, they bring a leadership style grounded in clarity and consistency, shaping up an experience where service feels intuitive, and spaces are thoughtfully considered. Their focus is simple: to create an environment that feels cohesive, welcoming, and interesting.
As Rajiv puts it, "Mumbai doesn't need more overt luxury. It needs places that understand how people actually want to experience the city and respond to that without getting in the way."
Roswyn isn't here to create a new category. It simply offers a way of staying that feels intuitive, where guests can settle in, meet the city through its experiences, food and people, and move through the day with ease. In Mumbai, that feels exactly right for this moment.
ABOUT ROSWYN, A MORGANS ORIGINALS HOTEL
Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, is a 109-suite only, luxury lifestyle hotel set to debut in India in April 2026, marking Ennismore's entry into the country. Located moments from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Roswyn is imagined as a home in another city - with suites designed as complete living spaces, featuring a study, lounge, kitchenette and home bar, and bedroom. Beyond the suite, Roswyn moves in rhythm with the city through its distinctive culinary and social spaces, including Fi'lia - an Italian restaurant rooted in generational recipes; Black Lacquer - a Japanese-inspired listening bar; and The Third Room - a curated business leaders club designed as a contemporary nexus for collaboration, influence, and exchange. Longevity-led wellness at the Blu Xone anchors the experience, shaping a more intentional way to live and travel. Warm, culturally attuned, and quietly confident,
ABOUT MORGANS ORIGINALS
Ushering in a new era of hospitality, Morgans Originals first entered the scene in 1984, introducing the world to boutique lifestyle hotels celebrating the originality of one-of-a-kind locations, guests, and communities. Since then, the storied legacy of the brand has continued to shape the industry. Today, Morgans Originals hotels are beacons of style, possibility, and connection - destinations where originality thrives, and meaningful experiences unfold. Every space is created in collaboration with leading creative minds to offer something original, featuring beautiful interiors, a vibrant social scene, and an energy that draws you in. The addition of Roswyn to Morgans Originals will follow Luura in Paros joining the collection this year, along with the announcement of a Morgans Originals in Trojena, the mountain region of Neom, Saudi Arabia.
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