Spain Reports Suspected Hantavirus Case Linked To Cruise Ship Outbreak
Madrid, Spain: Spanish Secretary of State for Health Javier Padilla said on Friday that the health authorities had taken relevant measures after detecting a suspected case of hantavirus in Alicante.
The person traveled several weeks ago on the same flight as one of the infected individuals, Padilla said.
He added that the person had developed symptoms compatible with hantavirus infection, although the authorities are still assessing whether the case can be confirmed.
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