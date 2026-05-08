Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Report 2026: Revenue Expected To Surpass $33.4 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Component, Application, Imaging Modality, Deployment Mode, and End User - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.According to the report, the global computer vision in healthcare market is expected to reach approximately USD 33.4 billion by 2036 from USD 4.37 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2026-2036).The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global computer vision in healthcare market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.The major factors driving the growth of the computer vision in healthcare market include the rapid expansion of AI-integrated diagnostic systems and the mounting pressure on healthcare providers to address radiologist shortages. Additionally, the accelerating shift toward precision medicine, increasing adoption of autonomous imaging systems, and integration of surgical intelligence are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the computer vision in healthcare market.The computer vision in healthcare market is segmented by component (hardware, software, services), application (medical imaging & diagnostics, surgical assistance & robotics, patient monitoring & safety, drug discovery & research support, healthcare operations management), imaging modality (X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, endoscopy, pathology/microscopy), deployment mode, end-user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.By component, the software segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its critical role in enabling AI-powered image analysis and clinical decision support across healthcare organizations. Software solutions provide the foundational intelligence for computer vision applications in medical imaging. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for implementation support, algorithm validation, and regulatory compliance expertise. The ability to deliver integrated solutions with proven clinical validation makes advanced computer vision service offerings highly attractive for healthcare providers.By application, the medical imaging & diagnostics segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily due to its widespread adoption for radiology image analysis, pathology automation, and clinical decision support. Medical imaging represents the most mature application of computer vision in healthcare. The surgical assistance & robotics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of AI-guided surgical systems and autonomous surgical platforms. The patient monitoring & safety, drug discovery & research support, and healthcare operations management segments represent emerging applications with substantial growth potential as computer vision technology expands across diverse clinical and operational workflows.By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, owing to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of integration with existing healthcare information systems. Cloud deployment enables rapid scaling without heavy infrastructure investment. The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the stringent data privacy requirements in regulated healthcare environments and the need for real-time processing in critical clinical applications. Hybrid deployment models represent an emerging segment combining the benefits of both cloud and on-premise approaches for organizations with diverse requirements.An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2026, North America dominates the global computer vision in healthcare market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high imaging volumes, regulatory pathways for AI-enabled medical devices, and strong venture investment in health technology companies in the United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid digital transformation of healthcare systems, expanding hospital networks, and significant government investments in AI-driven medical technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing healthcare digitalization and increasing adoption of advanced computer vision solutions.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global computer vision in healthcare market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, and various other regional and emerging healthcare technology providers, among others.

Key Questions Answered



What is the current revenue generated by the computer vision in healthcare market globally?

At what rate is the global computer vision in healthcare market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global computer vision in healthcare market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of component, application, imaging modality, and deployment mode are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global computer vision in healthcare market?

Who are the major players in the global computer vision in healthcare market? What are their specific product offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the global computer vision in healthcare market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Report Scope

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Assessment - by Component



Hardware

Software Services

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Assessment - by Application



Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Surgical Assistance & Robotics

Patient Monitoring & Safety

Drug Discovery & Research Support Healthcare Operations Management

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Assessment - by Imaging Modality



X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Endoscopy Pathology/Microscopy

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Assessment - by Deployment Mode



Cloud-Based

On-Premise Hybrid

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Assessment - by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles



GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Basler AG

iCAD, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Google LLC

Aidoc Medical Ltd. Butterfly Network, Inc.

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