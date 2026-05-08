Saintquant Launches Free AI Trading Bot Platform With Cash Bonus As AI Agents Begin Outpacing Human Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As eToro's CEO declares the age of agentic investing has arrived, SaintQuant opens access to its free AI trading bot for all new users, complete with a $7 real cash bonus upon registration, no experience required, and no manual trading needed.

CAIRNS, Australia, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant today announces the launch of its quantum AI trading platform for users. And to invite every investor to experience it firsthand, SaintQuant is offering all new users a $7 real cash bonus upon registration, available for a limited time.









At Consensus Miami 2026, eToro CEO Yoni Assia told Yahoo Finance that AI agents will eventually trade on his platform more than people will. He described spending months training his own AI agent named " Quant"="" to="" operate="" as="" a="" quantitative="" trader,="" teaching="" it="" skills="" in="" physics,="" finance,="" and="" engineering="" until="" it="" reached="" PhD-level="" capability="" in="" three="" days.="" His="" conclusion:="" an="" AI="" agent="" "lives="" 24/7,="" always="" operates,="" and="" can="" monitor="" markets="" while="" you="" />

SaintQuant built its platform precisely for the era Assia is describing.

Smart Investors are Moving Towards AI Trading

Assia's remarks at Consensus Miami are not an isolated opinion, they reflect a structural shift already reshaping how serious investors operate. The kind of intelligent, automated portfolio management that institutional quant funds have used for decades is now accessible to everyone. The platforms, and the investors, who fail to adapt are paying a measurable price.

Coinbase's Q1 2026 results made that cost impossible to ignore. The exchange posted a net loss of $394 million, with revenue falling 31% year-over-year to $1.41 billion, dragged down by Bitcoin's 23% quarterly decline and a collapse in global crypto trading volumes of nearly 48%. This is the predictable consequence of a business model built entirely around passive market exposure. When markets fall, passive holders absorb every point of the decline. When volatility spikes, manual traders freeze, react late, or panic out at the worst moment.

A free AI trading bot running a quantitative strategy does none of those things. SaintQuant was built for exactly this environment and for exactly this investor.

Inside SaintQuant's Free AI Trading Bot: Institutional-Grade Quantitative Strategy, Now Available to Everyone

SaintQuant is a quantum AI trading platform that combines real-time quantitative modeling, automated trade execution, and institutional-grade risk management in one accessible system. It is not a passive tracker or a simple robo-advisor and it is an active engine that operates continuously, responding to market signals the moment they appear.

Key capabilities:



24/7 Automated Execution - The system monitors markets around the clock, identifying pricing inefficiencies, funding-rate variations, and momentum signals, then acts without waiting for human input.



Multi-Strategy Dynamic Allocation - Multiple quantitative models run simultaneously, with capital reallocated in real time based on live performance data and changing market conditions.

Institutional-Grade Risk Controls - Integrated risk management monitors exposure continuously and is designed to reduce the emotional and reactive errors that define manual trading.



Users do not need to build models, configure tools, or interpret raw data. The complexity lives in the engine, the interface stays clean and simple.

Claim Your $7 Cash Bonus and Activate Your Free Trading Bot in Three Steps

1. Register and claim your $7 cash bonus New users who sign up during the launch period receive a $7 real cash bonus credited immediately. Visit to register.

2. Select a plan Choose a trading plan aligned with your goals. SaintQuant handles strategy execution and risk management automatically in the background.

3. Monitor and grow Track performance in real time through a simplified interface while the platform's quantitative engine works on your behalf, continuously.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a quantum AI trading platform designed for the era of intelligent, automated investing. Its algorithm-driven engine delivers real-time quantitative modeling, continuous automated execution, and institutional-grade risk management to every user regardless of experience level. For more information, visit.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading recommendations, or an investment solicitation. Trading and investing in financial markets involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. Returns are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market conditions. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

CONTACT: Media Contact Information: Ryan Mitchell...