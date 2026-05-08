Lamar Advertising To Appear At The J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference
The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website,, and will be archived for 30 days.
About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 359,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,600 displays.
Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
(225) 926-1000
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