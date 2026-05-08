Eliza Zhitnik

PhD Student in Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst

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Eliza is a current PhD candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst pursuing a degree in Health Policy and Management. She is interested in population mental health, suicide prevention, and the effects of generative artificial intelligence on wellbeing. Eliza has been a supporting author on several systematic reviews on nicotine use and e-cigarettes, and recently published a first-author paper on suicidality in people with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder in Administration and Policy in Mental Health and Mental Health Services Research.

–present PhD Student in Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst

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