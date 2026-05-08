Eliza Zhitnik
- PhD Student in Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst
Eliza is a current PhD candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst pursuing a degree in Health Policy and Management. She is interested in population mental health, suicide prevention, and the effects of generative artificial intelligence on wellbeing. Eliza has been a supporting author on several systematic reviews on nicotine use and e-cigarettes, and recently published a first-author paper on suicidality in people with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder in Administration and Policy in Mental Health and Mental Health Services Research.Experience
- –present PhD Student in Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst
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