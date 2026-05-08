Director, Institute for Social and Health Equity, University at Albany, State University of New York

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Paul L. Morgan, Ph.D., is the Director of the University at Albany's Institute of Social and Health Equity. He is also an Empire Innovation Professor and Social and Health Equity Endowed Professor in the Department of Health Policy, Management and Behavior in UAlbany's School of Public Health. Paul's work examines why children begin to struggle academically or behaviorally in U.S. elementary schools and how these children can be better helped. A particular focus of this work examines disparities in disability identification, treatment, and service receipt. He has published over 75 empirical studies in peer-reviewed journals. This work has appeared in Pediatrics, Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, Child Development, Developmental Psychology, Early Childhood Research Quarterly, American Journal of Speech Language Pathology, and Journal of Learning Disabilities. Paul's findings have been reported on in the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, U.S. News and World Report, USA Today, Salon, Politico, CBS News, Fox News, Forbes, Bloomberg, the Atlantic, and other national media. Paul's research has been supported by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences, and the Spencer Foundation. Dr. Morgan's work has been repeatedly cited by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. He has also advised the White House's Office of Management and Budget and President Obama's Domestic Policy Council.

–present Director, Institute for Social and Health Equity; Social and Healty Equity Endowed Chair, Department of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior, School of Public Health, University at Albany, State University of New York

2004 Vanderbilt University, Human Development

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