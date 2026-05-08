Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Report 2026-2030 - Temperature Sensors Capture Largest Market Share In Sensor Segment Due To HVAC Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|394
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$122.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$191.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient and Sustainability-Oriented Building Systems Urbanization and Smart Infrastructure Initiatives Advancements in Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Technologies Developments in Sensing, Connectivity, and Data-Enabled Building Operations
- High Implementation Costs Concerns Regarding Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Integration Complexity with Legacy Building Infrastructure
- Expansion of Intelligent Building Automation Through Large-Scale Retrofit Activities Increasing Reliance on Automation to Address Operational Labor Constraints Increasing Government Initiatives for Developing Connected Infrastructure Growing Focus on Integrated Building Information Modeling Solutions
- Rising Cybersecurity Exposure in Highly Connected Building Environments Lack of Standardized Communication Protocols
Company Profiles
- Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls International PLC Siemens AG Schneider Electric SE ABB Ltd. Eaton Corporation Carrier Global Corporation Trane Technologies PLC Rockwell Automation, Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Azbil Corporation Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Lutron Electronics Company Delta Electronics Robert Bosch GmbH Current Lighting Solutions, LLC Kmc Controls Buildingiq 75F Verdigris Technologies, Inc. Spaceti Softdel
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Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market
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