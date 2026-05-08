Nrsinsights' April 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April same-store sales increased 3.9% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in April increased 2.2% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for April 2026.

As of April 30, 2026, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 39,300 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 34,100 independent retailers, including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

April Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to April 2026 and are compared to April 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a“per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)



SALES



Same-store sales increased 3.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (March 2026), same-store sales increased 2.9% year-over-year.







Same-store sales increased 1.7% compared to the previous month (March 2026). Same-store sales in March 2026 increased 4.3% compared to the previous month (February 2026).



For the three months ended April 30, 2026, same-store sales increased 3.2% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.

UNITS SOLD Units sold increased 0.5% year-over-year. In the previous month (March 2026), units sold decreased 1.2% year-over-year. Units sold increased 1.3% compared to the previous month (March 2026). Units sold in March 2026 increased 4.0% compared to the previous month (February 2026).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets decreased 0.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (March 2026), baskets decreased 0.4% year-over-year. Baskets increased 2.9% compared to the previous month (March 2026). Baskets in March 2026 increased 6.5% compared to the previous month (February 2026).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in April 2026 increased 2.2% year-over-year, more than the 1.4% year-over-year increase in March 2026.



Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

“Same-store sales accelerated in April, increasing 3.9% year-over-year compared to the 2.9% year-over-year growth recorded in March. The growth was powered by an increase in dollar sales per basket, which more than compensated for a slight decrease in transactions, continuing a long-term trend of increasing average per-visit spend.

“Turning to category performance, prepared cocktails and espresso experienced the strongest growth, and coconut water, sparkling water, and smokeless tobacco each posted strong double-digit gains. Rolling papers, frozen novelty, and wine-based cocktails also continued their steady climbs.

“Regionally, Raleigh Durham led the pack with a double-digit year-over-year sales increase while Los Angeles, Washington DC and Miami / Ft. Lauderdale all registered slight decreases.

“Our measure of inflation, reflecting the relative prices of the 500 top-selling products within our network, remained subdued at 2.2%.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of April 2026 with April 2025 are derived from approximately 232 million transactions processed through the approximately 25,300 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of April 2026 with March 2026 are derived from approximately 283 million transactions processed through approximately 33,000 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended April 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 643 million transactions processed through stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 206 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in Canada. During April 2026, NRS' POS terminals processed $2.2 billion in sales (+13% year-over-year) across 145 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions, effectively manage their businesses, and integrate with leading online order and delivery platforms. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure both execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

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IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

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