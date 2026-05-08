Keralam CM Race Intensifies Post-UDF Win Satheesan, Venugopal Vie

CM Race Heats Up With Public Support for Contenders

Following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, the debate regarding the new Chief Ministerial face has intensified as a large contingent of party workers marched from the Palayam Martyrs' Memorial on Thursday, rallying in support of VD Satheesan. They demanded that Satheesan, the current Leader of the Opposition, be appointed as the state's next Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were put up along Trivandrum Road on Tuesday as part of celebrations following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory in the Keralam Assembly 2026 elections, as pressure mounts on the Congress leadership to name the CM. KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are among the key contenders in the race for Keralam's top position, alongside VD Satheesan.

High Command to Take Final Call

Earlier, Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party high command would take a final decision on the Chief Ministerial face after consultations with senior leaders of the state.

Speaking to ANI following the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Keralam Congress headquarters, Muraleedharan said the observers had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the party leadership. "The central observers will submit their report today...The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala...The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow...The decision of the high command is final..." Muraleedharan said.

He further said that despite differences within the party, all leaders would unite once the high command announces its decision.

UDF's Decisive Mandate in 2026 Polls

The UDF secured a commanding 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly with the declaration of the results of the April 9 elections on Monday, marking a decisive mandate and a significant political shift in the state after a decade. The Congress emerged as the single largest party within the alliance with 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22 seats. (ANI)

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