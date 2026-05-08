IMMP Shareholder Alert: Immutep Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

Shareholders who purchased shares of IMMP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: March 24, 2025 to March 12, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial study. On March 13, 2026, Immutep issued a press release announcing that the Independent Data Monitoring (IDMC) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study recommended that the trial be discontinued following a planned interim futility analysis. Further, based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility. Following this news, the price of Immutep's ADRs declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $2.76 per share on March 12, 2026, Immutep's stock price fell to $0.48 per share on March 13, 2026, a decline of about 83%.

DEADLINE: July 6, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of IMMP during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 6, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

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Phone: (646) 453-8903

