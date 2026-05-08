Regarding The Resignation Of The Member Of The Board Of AB Amber Grid Karolis Švaikauskas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

In accordance with the Article 33(11) of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, on 8 May 2026, the member of the Board of AB Amber Grid Karolis Švaikauskas has declared his resignation from the position of the member of the Board of AB Amber Grid from 1 August 2026 (the last day as a member of the Board being 31 July 2026).

A new member of the Board will be appointed by a resolution of the general meeting of shareholders of AB Amber Grid.

The members of the Board of AB Amber Grid Paulius Butkus, Darius Kašauskas, Peter Loof Helth, Alexander Paul Gudmund Feindt continue to perform their duties.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly controlled companies: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid, and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS shares. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

More information:

Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication partner

Tel.: +370 610 63306, e-mail: ...