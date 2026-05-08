Indian Army Continues Commemorating Operation Sindoor Anniversary Across NE ​

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 8 (IANS) The Indian Army on Friday continued commemorating the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor' by organising a series of events across several Northeastern states, officials said.​

A defence spokesman said that the Red Shield Division and Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised a series of commemorative events across Agartala on Thursday and Friday.​

To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Albert Ekka Brigade, under the aegis of the Red Shield Division and Spear Corps of the Indian Army, organised a series of commemorative events across Agartala.​

He said that the initiatives were aimed at honouring the legacy of the operation while inspiring the younger generation with stories of the Indian Armed Forces' precision and resolve.​

Operation Sindoor was a calibrated tri-services military response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.​

Executed with surgical precision, the operation successfully neutralised terror infrastructure across the border without targeting civilian or military installations, demonstrating India's strategic restraint and technological edge, the spokesman said.​

The operation remains a landmark in modern Indian military history, highlighting the synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force in defending the nation's sovereignty.​

As part of the outreach programme, interactive sessions were held at two of Tripura's premier educational institutions.​

The officers and soldiers of the Indian Army interacted with students at Government College of Arts and Crafts on Thursday, and a similar engagement was conducted at Maharaja Bir Bikram College on Friday.​

According to the spokesman, the students were shown multimedia presentations and riveting video footage explaining the execution of Operation Sindoor.​

These sessions allowed students to gain first-hand insight from Army personnel into the complexities of modern warfare and the professional ethics of the Indian soldier.​

The anniversary was also marked by the prominent display of commemorative banners at the Albert Ekka War Memorial, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, and at all major centres within the capital city, to sensitise travellers and citizens to the significance of this day in the national security calendar.​

The spokesman of the Indian Army stated,“The overwhelming enthusiasm from the youth of Agartala is a testament to the deep bond between the people of Tripura and the Armed Forces.”​

He said that by remembering Operation Sindoor,“we do not just celebrate a military success; we honour the spirit of 'Nation First' that drives every soldier.”​

The Spear Corps remains dedicated to fostering a culture of patriotism and ensuring the sacrifices of bravehearts continue to guide and inspire the citizens of tomorrow.​

On Thursday, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles commemorated the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor' with a series of events held across different Northeastern states.​