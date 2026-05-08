MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Restart Life Sciences Strengthens Operational Infrastructure to Scale "Better-for-You" Portfolio

May 08, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its internal operations team as the Company accelerates the scaling of its "better-for-you" functional food and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) portfolio.

To support its growth trajectory, the Company has added a specialized Project Manager to its internal leadership team. Reporting directly to the CEO, this role serves as the central "command hub" for the execution of strategic initiatives across the entire Restart Life brand portfolio, including its flagship subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc.

The Project Manager's mandate encompasses the full lifecycle of brand and product evolution, ensuring that executive vision is translated into measurable market success. Key areas of oversight include:

Brand & New Product Development (NPD): Managing the end-to-end pipeline for product innovation, from initial concept and formulation to packaging design and commercialization, for Holy Crap and upcoming CPG products. Strategic Launch Management: Coordinating cross-functional "Go-To-Market" plans to ensure seamless retail and e-commerce rollouts across the Restart Life umbrella. Omnichannel Marketing & Social Media: Orchestrating a comprehensive digital strategy specifically focused on enhanced social media outreach for Holy Crap and the Company's growing CPG line. This includes driving deeper consumer engagement and providing robust brand education to highlight the functional benefits and diverse uses of the Company's functional food products. Press & Communications Management: Streamlining internal and external communications, including the management of press cycles and media relations to ensure consistent brand messaging across the portfolio.







(instagram/holycrapcereal Holy Crap SuperSeed and Oatmeal Social Content)

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By centralizing these critical functions, the Project Manager ensures that Holy Crap and all other current and future brands within the Restart Life family benefit from institutionalized processes, targeted digital marketing, and the operational agility required to capture significant market share in the functional food sector.

This operational expansion follows the Company's announcement on May 7, 2026, regarding the appointment of Lindsay Hamelin to the Board of Directors. The integration of specialized project management talent and enhanced board oversight are part of an ongoing strategic transition and a comprehensive review of internal positions.

Restart Life is actively optimizing its internal structure to maximize operational efficiency and support its growth. This evolution of the Company's human capital is a key component of an ongoing strategic initiative to further align all corporate and operational resources with the core mission of scaling its health-focused product portfolio.

"We are gearing the Company for growth," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "Following the addition of Lindsay Hamelin to our Board earlier this week, the appointment of a dedicated Project Manager is a critical next step. This allows us to execute our day-to-day operations and brand marketing initiatives, particularly for Holy Crap and our expanding CPG pipeline with precision. We are currently reviewing all internal facets of the business to ensure we have the right team in place to build long-term shareholder value."

The Company further announces that the Company shall issue 1,600,000 common shares (the "Shares") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company for certain performance milestones set out in consulting agreements relating to the successful acquisition of the companies first brand asset, Company growth initiatives, and market capitalization achieved through the end of 2025. The issuance of the Shares is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Shares shall be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The issuance of shares is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such persons does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Loutskou

Chief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp. Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244

Email: ...



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.