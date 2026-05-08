Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing.

Investors, advisors, and analysts can now access presentations at their convenience.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

Featured Company Presentations Include:

Company Tickers Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO) Atlas Lithium Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLX) Anfield Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC) Denarius Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET) Electric Metals USA Limited (OTCQB: EMUS | TSXV: EML) Resolution Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: RLMLF | ASX: RML) Altona Rare Earths Plc (OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: REE) Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: VIPRF | TSXV: VIPR) Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC) Volta Metals Ltd. (OTCQB: VOLMF | CSE: VLTA) Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQX: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK) Andean Silver Ltd. (OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL) Ecora Royalties PLC (OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR) Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL | TSX: CNL) Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD) Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT) Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF| TSXV: CERT) First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS) RPX Gold Inc. (OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX) Aurum Resources Limited (OTCPK: AUERF | ASX: AUE) Galantas Gold Corp. (OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL) First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF) Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA) Centaurus Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: CTTZF | ASX: CTM) Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (Nasdaq: ATCX) Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN) Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: PGEZF| TSXV: PGE) Dryden Gold Corp. (OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY) Banyan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN) Tinka Resources Limited (OTCQX: TKRFF| TSXV: TK) Western Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: WEXPF| TSXV: WEX)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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