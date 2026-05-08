Scindia, CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Adani Cement Plant In MP's Guna On May 10

MENAFN - IANS) Guna, May 8 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lay the foundation stone of a cement plant in Guna district on Sunday.

The plant is being set up by the Adani Group with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore. It is part of a larger investment plan of about Rs 3,500 crore in the Guna region, according to a press note from Scindia's office on Thursday.

The project will be the first major cement unit in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which has not seen large-scale industrial development so far.

Union Minister Scindia, who represents the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, said the project will create job opportunities for local youth.

"This plant will provide dignified employment to our youth in their own region. For years, our young people had to go to other states for work. Now they will get job opportunities here, living near their families," he said.

He added that the investment reflects continuous efforts to bring industries to the region.

"This investment is the result of our consistent engagement with industry and our focus on development in Guna," Union Minister Scindia said.

The statement added that the project has been made possible through joint efforts of the Centre and the state government.

While Union Minister Scindia worked to bring the investment, Chief Minister Yadav ensured land allocation and necessary approvals at the state level.

The cement plant is likely to generate direct and indirect employment in Guna and nearby districts. It will also support related sectors such as transport, packaging and services, helping boost the local economy.

During the programme on May 10, several other development works will also be inaugurated.

Union Minister Scindia will visit a departmental exhibition, and benefits under government schemes will be distributed to beneficiaries.

The project will support industrial growth in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

"Once completed, the plant will supply cement for infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states, while also contributing to local revenue and skill development," the statement added.