BJP Credits Sacrifices For WB Win, Slams Mamata For Not Resigning

'Sacrifices' Led to New Govt, Says BJP

BJP leader Shankar Ghosh on Friday said that "sacrifices" made by party workers, including alleged political killings, displacement and attacks on women, had led to the formation of a new government in West Bengal, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9. "Many of our family members have lost their lives in political murders, people were displaced, and women were attacked. These sacrifices have led us to form a government today. Our Prime Minister always said it must be built in the soil of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and now that vision is realised. Tomorrow, the oath will be taken," Ghosh told ANI.

He also alleged that outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign after the Governor dissolved the government had damaged her image and called this a "matter of shame". "Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign, but the Governor dissolved the government. By refusing to resign, her image has worsened. In a democracy, such a thing has never happened before. It is a matter of shame," he said.

A Historic Mandate

Senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan Shringla also described the upcoming oath-taking ceremony as historic, claiming it would mark the formation of the first single-party government in the state in 50 years, while asserting that the mandate reflected a strong desire for change among the people of West Bengal. "Tomorrow will be a very historic day, when the new BJP government will be formed in Bengal. This will be the first time in 50 years that a single-party government will be formed in Bengal, both at the state and central levels. The change the people of Bengal have sought has arrived, and starting tomorrow, you will see policies focused on security, development, and humanity. As an MP from Bengal, specifically representing the Darjeeling region in North Bengal, I am privileged to be here in person for this historic moment," he told reporters.

He further stated that outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign was irrelevant as, according to him, the TMC government's term had ended, and her Chief Ministership had automatically lapsed following the dissolution of the Assembly. "Her (CM Mamata Banerjee) refusal to resign no longer matters because the TMC government's term has officially ended. It has lapsed, and her Chief Ministership has automatically expired following the dissolution of the Assembly," Shringla said.

Preparations Intensify in Kolkata

Meanwhile, political preparations intensified in Kolkata ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, with several chief ministers and senior leaders expected to attend. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also arrived in Kolkata to participate in the ceremony, underscoring the significance of the political transition.

Meanwhile, West Bengal leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Kolkata ahead of key organisational discussions.

Amit Shah to Select Legislative Party Leader

In another major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, is scheduled to chair the BJP Legislative Party meeting this evening. The meeting is expected to finalise the name of the legislative party leader, who will subsequently take the oath as the next Chief Minister, as the party prepares for the formation of its new government in the state.

2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Results

In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP won 207 seats, whereas the TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)