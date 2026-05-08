Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification no. 32/2026
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Carsten Egeriis, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Danske Bank A/S, has sold shares to cover tax obligations in 2026 related to shares granted as part of his base salary and variable remuneration.
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment
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Appendix - Carsten Egeriis - sale
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