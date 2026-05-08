WRAP® To Showcase Non-Lethal Responsetm Platform At European Law Enforcement Conference In Italy For Public Safety Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Events plan to highlight BolaWrap®, WrapRealityTM, and WRAP's integrated approach to tools, training, and policy for modern public safety, leading with compliance through sight, sound, and then sensation

MIAMI, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the“Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal ResponseTM (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced its participation in a European law enforcement event in Italy designed to introduce public safety leaders to WRAP's expanding NLR ecosystem, including BolaWrap®, WrapRealityTM, training programs, and policy-centered implementation strategies. The events include a two-day program on May 13–14, 2026, hosted by WRAP's strategic Italian partner Defcon Services, and are expected to engage law enforcement leaders, government officials, procurement stakeholders, police unions, and public safety influencers across key European markets.

The Company believes Europe is an important strategic market for WRAP because public safety agencies are evaluating how to modernize response models while reducing reliance on higher levels of force. These events give agency leaders the opportunity to see Non-Lethal Response in practice: the tool, the training methodology, and the policy framework required to deploy it responsibly. BolaWrap is not pain compliance; it is designed to create a tactical window through sight, sound, and sensation so officers can act earlier, control distance, and resolve encounters before they escalate.

The Italy event, promoted as the First European Global Roadshow:“ Rethinking Use of Force”, is expected to include approximately 200 attendees representing a broad cross-section of local police, government, and media stakeholders. The workshop is dedicated to innovation in non-lethal technologies, with a focus on the BolaWrap system, integrated virtual reality training, operational effectiveness, and the regulatory framework for managing critical situations. The program is scheduled to include operational presentations, direct participant discussion, and practical demonstrations of BolaWrap and WrapReality.

The event in Italy is expected to include participation from senior WRAP representatives, including international sales leadership, alongside Italian public safety and legal speakers. The program also includes a roundtable with commanders from local and regional police agencies, as well as a legal and operational discussion regarding the qualification and legitimate use of BolaWrap within police equipment and field scenarios. Other international distributor partners are also expected to attend for training and certification, supporting future demonstrations and market development in the region.

WRAP's NLR strategy is built around the integration of tools, training, and policy. The Company's BolaWrap device is designed to provide officers with a non-lethal intervention option that can support earlier action in ambiguous or escalating encounters. Unlike traditional force options that may rely on pain compliance, impact, chemical irritation, or electrical incapacitation, BolaWrap is designed to create a multi-sensory compliance opportunity through sight, sound, and sensation. The visible presence of the device and targeting laser may support sight compliance; the sound of deployment may create an auditory disruption; and the sensation of the Kevlar tether may temporarily restrict movement, giving officers a safer opportunity to close distance, stabilize the encounter, and transition toward control when appropriate.

The event in Italy suggests prospective international interest in modern Non-Lethal Response models and WRAP's expanding global partner network. WRAP believes the European market represents a significant opportunity for NLR adoption as agencies evaluate safer response tools, updated training methodologies, and policy frameworks that support accountable public safety outcomes.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

WRAP's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapRealityTM immersive training platform, WrapVisionTM body-worn camera system, WrapTacticsTM training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapRealityTM VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapRealityTM is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal ResponseTM, WrapRealityTM, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal ResponseTM are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expected attendance, participation and benefits of the conference in Italy, the Company's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

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