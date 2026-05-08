Pacira Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Three employees received stock options to purchase an aggregate of 36,800 shares of Pacira common stock and ten employees received restricted stock units for an aggregate of 27,700 shares of Pacira common stock. The stock options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule with 25 percent of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the recipient's first day of employment and in successive equal quarterly installments over the 36 months thereafter. The stock options have an exercise price of $24.69 per share, the closing trading price of Pacira common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of Pacira common stock and the restricted stock unit awards vest annually in four equal installments beginning on May 4, 2027.
Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the employee's continued employment with Pacira. Each equity award is also subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement.
About Pacira
Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera®o, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage assets for musculoskeletal pain and adjacencies, its most advanced product candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy, is in Phase 2 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. To learn more about Pacira, visitCONTACT: Investor Contact: Susan Mesco, (973) 451-4030... Media Contact: Sara Marino, (973) 370-5430...
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