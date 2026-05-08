TVK Deserves First Chance To Prove Majority, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury on Tamil Nadu Govt Formation

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) should be given a chance to prove their majority as per the democratic tradition of the country, saying that the TVK deserves the first opportunity. Speaking at a press conference, he said, "Look, according to the rules, the Governor should invite the single largest party. This is my understanding. If the Governor asks for numbers before extending an invitation, it doesn't look good for the office. The party with the highest number of seats, in this case, Vijay TV, should be invited first. If they fail to prove their majority, that's a different matter, but they deserve the first opportunity. This is a democratic tradition in our country, and I believe the Governor should uphold it."

This comes after the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established. Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders.

On Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's PA

Further, responding to the killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Chowdhury said that the truth will come out swiftly. The Congress leader also emphasised that former Director General Rajesh Kumar, an expert in solving such complex cases, urged the Bengal police to seek his involvement in the uncovering of the truth in the murder case.

"Our two MLAs will decide their course of action. However, it is our duty to fight against any wrongdoings, injustice, or corruption. Keeping the interests of the people of Bengal in mind, our MLAs will continue their fight. Regarding the recent incident in Bengal - the murder of a PA - the truth must come out swiftly. We need to know why it happened, the underlying secrets, and which powers were involved. I suggest that, given the criminal networks operating in Bengal, the authorities should consult Rajesh Kumar ji, the former DG/Commissioner. He has immense experience in uncovering such secrets. Even though he is now a Rajya Sabha member, his expertise should be utilised in this investigation. He is a renowned officer known for solving complex cases. The Bengal police should seek his advice and use his experience to apprehend the killer," he said.

Chandranath Rath was shot dead near Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

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