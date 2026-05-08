Fake Passport Case: Rohit Chaudhary Sent To 7-Day Delhi Police Custody

The Patiala House on Friday granted 7-day custody of Rohit Chaudhary to the Delhi Police in connection with a fake passport case, after he was produced before the court following his arrest by the counter-intelligence unit of the Special Cell.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta, after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and defence, allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused for seven days in the ongoing investigation.

Police Argument for Custodial Interrogation

Delhi Police had sought 7-day custody of Rohit Chaudhary, arguing that custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy, including the manner in which the fake passport was allegedly obtained and the network involved in facilitating it. The police said that Rohit Chaudhary had allegedly procured a fake passport in 2019 and subsequently travelled to Dubai, where he stayed for around seven days. A case in connection with the alleged fake passport was registered on December 4, 2025. He was arrested after identification. Delhi police also said that he travelled to Dubai to set up his base there. He wanted to operate from Dubai like other gangsters. He has cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him.

Defence Opposes Remand Plea

On the other hand, advocate Ravi Bhardwaj, along with advocate Abhinav Khokhar, appearing for Rohit Chaudhary, strongly opposed the police remand plea. They argued that no recovery was required in the matter as the evidence involved was largely documentary in nature, and therefore, a prolonged police custody was not justified. The defence counsel submitted that granting seven days' custody was not necessary and opposed the Delhi Police's request for custodial interrogation.

Further Submissions in Court

During the hearing, Delhi Police maintained that custodial interrogation was essential to ascertain the complete chain of events, including how the alleged fake passport was arranged and to identify other individuals involved in the case. Police also informed the court that the accused needed to be taken to Bengaluru for further investigation to trace his alleged associates.

The counsel for the accused also sought permission to meet Rohit Chaudhary during his police custody and requested the release of his mobile phone, stating that it contained important contact details, including a number linked to his children's school and other personal records. However, the court directed the defence to move a formal application at the filing counter regarding the mobile phone and visitation requests. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)