Hostages Taken At Bank In Western Germany: Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt, Germany: Suspects have taken multiple hostages at a bank in the western German town of Sinzig, police confirmed to AFP on Friday, with numerous police officers at the scene.

Police said in a statement that there were believed to be "several hostage-takers and hostages inside the bank," and that the driver of a cash transport vehicle was among those being held.

Police officers wearing helmets and ballistic vests and carrying rifles were seen on a cobblestone street outside the town's bank branch, photos published by the Bild newspaper showed.

It was not immediately clear how many robbery suspects were involved, or what arms they might possess.

The town is located just west of the Rhine River, roughly halfway between the cities of Bonn and Koblenz.