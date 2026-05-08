Women In Leadership Conference Launches May 15 In Denver With Focus On AI, Executive Strategy, And Modern Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Priscilla Nakane has spent more than two decades at the helm of executive strategy, media, PR, and brand development - building agencies, launching publications, advising founders, and working alongside some of the most influential brands and executives in the country. The She Speaks CEO National Women in Leadership Conference, opening May 15 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, is the most concentrated expression yet of everything she has built and observed: a three-day national conference designed to give women leaders the strategy, tools, and room they have always deserved but rarely been given.

Attendees are traveling in from multiple states, including representatives from government agencies across several Midwest states, as well as international attendees arriving from Germany and Spain, a reach that Nakane says confirms what she set out to prove.

"I'm excited that interest proves there's a real gap in the landscape of women's leadership development, and I am happy to fill that gap with the She Speaks CEO National Women in Leadership Conference," said Nakane. "I have spent over twenty years in boardrooms, media, and executive strategy. I know what women need when they walk into a high-level room - and I built this conference to give it to them."

A Keynote Lineup Built for This Moment

The conference opens Friday, May 15, with a keynote from Cassandra Britton, widely known as The Business Savage, bringing her signature no-filter approach to executive strategy and entrepreneurial growth. Saturday, May 16, features a virtual keynote and fireside chat from Charlene Wheeless - former Principal Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bechtel Corporation, a $40 billion global infrastructure company, five-time PRWeek honoree, TEDx speaker, and bestselling author of You Are Enough! The conference closes Sunday, May 17, with a keynote from Nakane herself, covering the pillars of leadership every executive must know and how to lead from the seat you are already in.

Sessions Designed for Immediate Application

Programming throughout the three days moves well beyond inspiration into execution-level content. Highlighted sessions include:

Building High-Performing Teams with bestselling author Sally Allen; High-Velocity Leadership with Shelley Williams, Global VP of Sales at F1 Arcade; AI Governance and Guardrails, a fireside chat with Catharine Montgomery, CEO of The Better Together Agency and Founder of TogetherAI; Promote Yourself, a career visibility and advancement session led by Shantel Love, Global VP of Customer Success at Pearson and bestselling author; and How to Use AI and Innovation in Leadership and Corporate Workflows, a practical implementation session for executives and rising leaders integrating emerging technology into their organizations.

The conference is structured across two tracks: the VIP C-Track for senior executives and founders, which includes closed-door executive roundtables, VIP luncheons, and an invitation-only C-Suite Brunch on Sunday at Parlur; and the Ascend Track for managers and directors building toward their next level of leadership. C-Track capacity is limited.

Who Is Already in the Room

The women registered for this conference are not attendees in the traditional sense. They are General Partners, EVPs, Medical Directors, VCs, attorneys, tech founders, corporate consultants, and rising leaders.

Why Denver

Denver was not selected by default. Due diligence pointed to the city as a growing hub for women in leadership. The conference's attendee roster, spanning government, corporate, entrepreneurial, and nonprofit sectors, reflects that positioning.

Conference partners include Visit Denver, F1 Arcade Denver, Cintron World, Marblism, SelfPublishing, the Better Together Agency, and Second Chance Global, a Tennessee-based nonprofit aligned with the conference's commitment to leadership access and professional development.

The Ecosystem Behind the Conference

She Speaks CEO is not a standalone event. It is the flagship conference of a broader women's leadership organization anchored by a growing ecosystem that includes The V Agency and Savvy Girl PR - Nakane's boutique communications and public relations firms serving executives, founders, and brands nationally - and Lux Vegas Magazine, a luxury lifestyle and society publication she founded to amplify underrepresented voices in high-end media. This weekend also marks the launch of She Speaks CEO Magazine, a new print publication debuting its inaugural edition at the conference. The magazine will spotlight women founders, CEOs, and executives while covering the leadership, AI, and innovation stories most relevant to how women are building and leading today. Nakane's background as a published journalist, former actress, and multi-venture entrepreneur with experience spanning tech, fintech, hospitality, and entertainment gives She Speaks CEO a distinctly real-world foundation that most conference organizations cannot claim. This is not a conference company producing events. This is an executive who has lived the landscape building the room - and now the publication - she wished had existed.

She Speaks CEO has an established event history, including a three-year running CES Week activation in Las Vegas, the F1 Arcade x She Speaks CEO Austin experience, and the Las Vegas Women of Impact Brunch, with community members representing titles spanning CEO, COO, CTO, General Partner, Medical Director, and more across tech, finance, legal, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

Tickets are limited. Remaining registration and brand engagement opportunities are available at .

About She Speaks CEO

She Speaks CEO is a national women in leadership organization founded by entrepreneur, media executive, and brand strategist Priscilla Nakane. Nakane is also the founder of The Dolce Vita Group, which includes The V Agency, Savvy Girl PR, and Lux Vegas Magazine, and brings more than two decades of executive experience across PR, communications, media, and brand strategy. Through conferences, salons, and curated executive gatherings, She Speaks CEO connects and develops women leaders across industries with strategy-driven programming, intentional community, and implementation-focused resources.