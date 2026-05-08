Gigacloud Technology Inc To Participate In 21St Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
The virtual presentation will be webcast at and will be available for replay for 90 days after the live event ends.
GigaCloud also will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative, or PondelWilkinson at ....
About GigaCloud Technology Inc
GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website:.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
GigaCloud Technology Inc
Investor Relations -...
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Todd Kehrli (Investors) –...
Laurie Berman (Investors) –...
George Medici (Media) –...
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