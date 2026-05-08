MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) American Eagle Gold Launches Largest-Ever Drill Program at NAK with More Than 50,000 Metres Planned

May 08, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: American Eagle Gold Corp.

Highlights:

Drilling commences May 14 with three drill rigs Phase 1 comprises 32 holes totalling 23,000 m, focusing on expansion drilling to increase the delineated footprint of mineralization Phase 1 is 100% skid-accessed drilling utilizing existing trail network Additional drill rigs on standby to accelerate the program as the season progresses Phase 2 infill and expansion drilling anticipated to add ~30,000 m from September 2026 through March 2027

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) (the "Company" or "American Eagle") is pleased to announce its Phase 1 drill program at the NAK property, scheduled to commence May 14, 2026. Ground crews are already on-site preparing access trails and drill pads in advance of the 2026 exploration season.

Phase 1 Drilling

The Phase 1 program comprises approximately 23,000 m across 32 initial drill holes, representing less than half of the total meterage planned for the 2026-2027 drill season. The program has been designed to prioritize expansion of known mineralization, with systematic step-out drilling planned around the entirety of the Babine porphyry stock, the structural core of the NAK property. Select holes will also test higher-grade sub-zones, notably in the South Zone and centrally within the Babine Porphyry stock.

All Phase 1 drilling is 100% skid-accessed via the existing historical trail network, enabling efficient mobilization and logistics.

Looking Ahead: Phase 2

The Phase 2 program, anticipated to run from September 2026 through March 2027, will build on Phase 1 results with infill and further expansion drilling targeting an additional 30,000 m. Winter drilling conditions will allow for aggressive follow-up in areas that may be difficult to access during summer and fall months, when unconsolidated and water-saturated surface cover is at its most challenging.

Skid-accessed drilling provides considerable flexibility in program design, allowing hole orientations and sequencing to be continuously optimized as new geological and structural data are acquired, particularly in areas distal to zones of higher data density.

The Phase 2 program will be designed to support the Company's initial Mineral Resource Estimate with the highest possible degree of confidence, while ensuring the full extent of the NAK mineralizing system is captured.

Addition to Technical and Advisory Team

American Eagle Gold is further strengthening its technical team by hiring Pierre Luc Richard, P.Geo, as a consultant to assist in moving the NAK Project forward through exploration to development. Pierre-Luc is President of PLR Resources Inc and has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Richard has a strong experience base on all aspects of exploration and mining operations, including project evaluation, mineral resource estimates, and project development. Specializing in mineral resource estimates and project evaluation for both potential acquisitions and corporate guidance, Mr. Richard has been contributing to more than 300 mandates for close to 100 different companies during his ongoing consulting career and authored/coordinated more than 100 Technical Reports under NI 43-101 Regulations and JORC. Mr. Richard will provide guidance to the Companies exploration team as drilling progresses toward an initial resource estimate.

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia, in Lake Babine Nation traditional territory. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measured over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Historical work however, only sparsely tested the system to shallow depths, leaving a compelling exploration target. Drilling initiated by American Eagle in 2022 returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that reached much deeper than the historical drilling, indicating that zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system. Subsequent exploration seasons have continued to advance the scale, grade, and tenor of mineralization at NAK, leading to continued support from strategic shareholders Teck and South32.

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About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is dedicated to advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada. The Company will benefit from over $55 million following the April 9th closing, bolstered by four key shareholders, including major mining companies Teck Resources Limited and South32, and large strategic investors Eric Sprott and Ore Group. With substantial financial and technical resources, American Eagle Gold is well-positioned to drill, de-risk, and define the full potential of the NAK copper-gold porphyry project.

Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer

416.644.1567

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Q.P. Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and independent 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: including statements relating to the closing of the financing with Teck and South32, the shareholdings of certain investors, the expected financial resources, the 2026-2027 drilling and exploration program or its anticipated results at the Company's NAK project, and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: American Eagle Gold Corp.