Eric Ayrault Advocates For Healthier Tech Use In Schools

Eric Ayrault, an experienced educator with global teaching experience, is calling for stronger boundaries around cell phones, social media, and gaming to support student focus and well-being.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Washington, USA, 8th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Eric Ayrault, a veteran educator with more than 30 years of classroom experience across the United States and internationally, is raising awareness about the growing impact of digital distractions on students. Drawing from decades of firsthand experience, Ayrault is encouraging parents, educators, and communities to rethink how technology is used in and around schools.







“I saw the shift happen,” Ayrault says.“Cell phones, social media, and games started to take over students' attention.”

Recent data supports his concerns. Studies show that teenagers now spend an average of 7–9 hours per day on screens outside of schoolwork. At the same time, research from the American Psychological Association links heavy social media use to increased levels of anxiety, depression, and reduced self-esteem among adolescents.

“Students are not just competing with each other anymore,” Ayrault explains.“They are competing with an entire digital world in their pocket.”

Ayrault's perspective comes from a career that has taken him from classrooms in Africa and Europe to schools across the U.S. His work has consistently focused on communication, student development, and engagement. Over time, he has observed a steady decline in attention spans and an increase in digital dependency among students.

“Social media creates constant pressure,” he says.“Students compare themselves all day long. That didn't exist before.”

Beyond social platforms, Ayrault highlights the role of gaming in shaping behavior. According to industry reports, many popular games are designed with reward systems that encourage extended use. While engaging, these systems can make it difficult for students to shift focus back to academic tasks.

“They are built to keep you hooked,” Ayrault says.“That makes it hard for students to focus on long-term goals like school.”

Despite these challenges, Ayrault does not call for eliminating technology. Instead, he emphasizes balance and structure.

“We need better boundaries,” he says.“Students need structure, both at school and at home. It's our job as adults to train students for responsible use of these technologies as they grow up, but mostly that means limits. These technologies are not designed to be good for children; they are designed to hook attention. In particular, that is not good for developing brains.”

Research supports this approach. Schools that implement structured phone policies have reported improved classroom engagement and fewer behavioral disruptions. Experts also suggest that setting consistent limits on screen time at home can improve sleep, academic performance, and overall well-being.

Ayrault believes that small, practical changes can make a meaningful difference.

“It's not about removing technology,” he says.“It's about using it in a way that supports learning, not replaces it.”

Call to Action: What You Can Do Today

Ayrault encourages individuals to take simple steps to create healthier tech habits:



Set clear boundaries for phone use during homework and family time

Encourage device-free periods, especially before bed

Talk openly with students about social media and online pressure Support school policies that promote focused learning environments

“Students need guidance,” Ayrault says.“If we create the right structure, they can thrive.”

About Eric Ayrault

Eric Ayrault is an experienced educator with more than 30 years of teaching across the United States and internationally. A graduate of Harvard University with a master's degree from the University of Washington, he has taught in Africa, Europe, and North America, building a career focused on communication, student development, and inclusive learning environments. In addition to his classroom work, he has been actively involved in community outreach and mentorship, supporting students and local programs. Ayrault is also passionate about outdoor education, bringing a well-rounded and practical approach to learning and personal growth.