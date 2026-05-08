Krzysztof Krawczyk Acquires A Stake In G2A And Becomes Chairman Of The Advisory Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- G2A Group, operator of the world's largest digital entertainment marketplace, announced that Krzysztof Krawczyk has acquired a minority stake in the company and has become Chairman of the Advisory Board. This move strengthens G2A's strategic capabilities as it enters the next phase of scaling its operations and preparing the organization to operate at an institutional level. G2A has grown to date based on an organic model, without external funding, achieving an annual GMV of nearly $400 million. The company maintains stable, double-digit year-over-year growth and EBITDA exceeding $20 million, serving over 35 million users in 180 countries. The entry of an investor with private equity experience represents a natural step toward further professionalization and scaling of the platform.

Krawczyk's investment and strategic guidance will help G2A preserve its independence while accelerating international expansion, particularly in regions and categories that complement its existing portfolio, as well as in the development of agentic AI. He brings nearly 30 years of investment experience in Central and Eastern Europe, including many years as the head of CVC Capital Partners' Warsaw office. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for investments made by one of the world's largest private equity funds, which manages assets worth over $180 billion. His experience includes developing and scaling companies in an international context, building M&A strategies, and preparing organizations for subsequent phases of capital growth. His expertise will play a key role in shaping G2A's M&A strategy as the company evaluates acquisition opportunities aligned with its growth ambitions. The group is targeting EBITDA-positive businesses valued between USD 5 million and USD 350 million to expand its presence among others in Asia and high-growth markets, including non-gaming digital categories.

In addition to geographic growth, this partnership advances G2A's transition to an AI-native ecosystem. The platform is already adopting agentic AI to deliver personalized, co-created shopping experiences. At the same time, G2A has been leveraging AI across multiple layers of its operations - from advanced security and fraud prevention, through data-driven marketing, to customer service automation, content creation, and seller verification - actively realizing its AI-native vision. This partnership therefore marks a significant acceleration of capabilities already embedded across the platform.

Alongside his investment, Krawczyk has been appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board and will lead a strategic group advising G2A Founder Bartosz Skwarczek. The appointment marks the next step in strengthening G2A's governance and strategic capabilities, with a focus on building a high-caliber Advisory Board comprising international leaders across business, technology, and investment to support its next phase of global growth. The company operates key hubs in Hong Kong and Amsterdam, alongside advanced R&D centers in Poland.

“I have followed G2A for nearly eight years with great interest. It is among the most compelling digital platforms to emerge from Europe, with clear global potential,” said Krzysztof Krawczyk.“The company's strength lies in its scalable marketplace model. As G2A expands its categories, it is well-positioned for continued high growth, supported by its scale, technology, global reach, and strong leadership. The priority now is to fully unlock this potential and support G2A's journey to becoming a daily destination for digital purchases worldwide.”

“Bringing Krzysztof on board marks an important milestone,” said Bartosz Skwarczek, Founder of G2A.“His strategic expertise and investor perspective will be invaluable as we scale our platform through market diversification, expanded offerings, and the continuous integration of emerging technologies. Krzysztof's proven ability to build organizational value and his extensive international network are essential for accelerating G2A's global growth.”

G2A is leveraging its strong foundation in the gaming market while rapidly scaling a broader digital commerce ecosystem, with software, gift cards, subscriptions, and e-learning already accounting for nearly half of its business. In 2025, the company surpassed 200 million visits and 150 million total listings sold so far. G2A is on track to exceed USD 1 billion in GMV within the next few years.

About G2A

G2A is the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, serving over 35 million users from 180 countries with more than 200 million visits in 2025. As a true gateway to digital entertainment and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, G2A gives access to over 125,000 digital offerings, including games, DLCs, in-game items, and non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers from all over the world. A compliance-driven organization audited by Deloitte for over a decade, G2A is a leader in online security, recognized by the prestigious American CNP Award alongside industry giants like Microsoft and PayPal. Today, the company is a key gateway for recognized global brands, leveraging its scalable infrastructure to drive the next phase of e-commerce through agentic AI and global M&A - continuously expanding its role as the Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world.

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