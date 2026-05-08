Twinmatrix Showcases 'Real-Time Spatial Intelligence' At STB Tourism Industry Conference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TwinMatrix is proud to participate as a key technology enabler for Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Tourism Industry Conference (TIC) 2026. This year's theme, "Tourism Resilience in an Evolving World," serves as a vital platform for exploring how emerging technologies are reshaping the future of visitor experiences across tourism, infrastructure, and urban environments.

The Vision: Spatial Awareness as the Next Frontier

As TIC 2026 highlights innovations in AI, robotics, and automation, a critical challenge remains: the physical world often stays fragmented. Many environments still operate across disconnected systems, creating operational blind spots and friction across the visitor journey.

TwinMatrix is helping to bridge this gap by powering real-time spatial intelligence. By connecting people across airports, attractions, and townships into a single operational layer, the platform enables teams to:

- Visualise movement and density in real-time.

- Understand complex patterns instantly.

- Act earlier with greater clarity and precision.

- Interoperate between departments.

"The future of tourism isn't just digitalisation and chatbots; it's AI-powered spatial awareness," says Eric Liu ( ), Founder & CEO. "We believe the next evolution of AI lies in its ability to understand and interact with physical space to create more seamless, exciting, and resilient environments."

A Collaborative Milestone

TwinMatrix is honoured to welcome Grace Fu ( ), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment & Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, to the TwinMatrix showcase as part of the official conference experience.

Building on experience supporting complex hubs such as Changi Airport Group, TwinMatrix views TIC Council 2026 as a glimpse into how AI and spatial intelligence will shape the next generation of visitor experiences.

The showcase represents a collaborative effort alongside Singapore Tourism Board ( ), Resorts World Sentosa ( ), and other industry partners to advance Singapore's vision of a tech-forward, integrated tourism landscape.

About TwinMatrix

TwinMatrix provides the spatial intelligence layer for the physical world. By integrating fragmented data into a live, actionable environment, TwinMatrix empowers infrastructure and tourism leaders to optimize operations and enhance visitor engagement through real-time awareness.