Raj CM Fulfils Jajod Schoolgirls' Demand Overnight, Science Stream Approved After 'Ratri Chaupal'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) In a striking example of responsive governance, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma fulfilled a long-pending demand raised by schoolgirls from Jajod within hours of hearing it during a 'Ratri Chaupal' in Sikar district.

The students of Government Senior Secondary School, Jajod, informed the Chief Minister that their school did not offer a Science stream, forcing many girls either to opt for subjects against their interests or travel long distances to pursue Science education.

Moved by the concerns of the students, the Chief Minister assured them on the spot that a Science stream would be introduced in the school. He immediately directed Education Department officials to take necessary action that very night.

On Friday morning, as the girls were on their way to school, they met the Chief Minister once again and reiterated their demand.

Smiling warmly, the Chief Minister informed them that the Science stream had already been launched at the Jajod school and confirmed them that the officials orders to this effect had been issued by the State Government.

He added that, starting this very academic year, they could now choose their preferred subjects, either Mathematics or Biology, based on their interests and pursue their studies right there at their own school.

"The State Government has already issued official orders approving the Science stream at the school. Beginning this academic session itself, all students will now be able to study Science with options in both Mathematics and Biology at their own school," said CM speaking to the girls.

Hearing this good news directly from the Chief Minister, the girls' faces lit up with joy. The announcement brought visible joy to the students, who thanked the Chief Minister and expressed surprise at the speed with which their demand had been addressed.

The development has been projected as a reflection of the state government's commitment to the spirit of“Beti Padhe, Beti Badhe” and to expanding educational opportunities for girls in rural Rajasthan, said officials.