Newly Appointed Ministers In Bihar Take Charge Of Departments

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 8 (IANS) Following the allocation of portfolios in the NDA government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, newly appointed ministers began formally assuming charge of their respective departments on Friday.

Several ministers outlined their priorities immediately after taking office, signalling the government's focus on governance reforms and administrative accountability.

Senior JD(U) leader Madan Sahani assumed charge of the Liquor Prohibition Department and issued a strong statement regarding the implementation of prohibition laws in the state.

He acknowledged that the liquor ban policy had not been enforced in the manner originally intended and identified the smuggling of alcohol from outside Bihar, along with illegal liquor production within the state, as the biggest challenges before the department.

Speaking after taking charge, Madan Sahani said strict measures would now be taken in coordination with departmental officials to curb liquor trafficking and illegal manufacturing activities.

He asserted that the government was determined to stop such activities“under any circumstances” and strengthen enforcement of the prohibition law.

Another senior JD(U) leader, Ashok Choudhary, took charge of the Food and Consumer Affairs Department.

Soon after assuming office, he warned of strict action against Public Distribution System (PDS) shopkeepers accused of supplying less ration to beneficiaries.

“There is no shortage of wicked people anywhere,” Ashok Choudhary remarked while speaking to the media, emphasising that the government would act firmly against irregularities in the ration distribution system.

He said ensuring transparency and protecting the rights of beneficiaries would remain a key priority for his department.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal also assumed charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department on Friday.

Upon reaching his office, he spoke candidly about the challenges facing the department, which has often been criticised for delays, corruption allegations, and administrative inefficiency.

Dilip Jaiswal stated that the department had at times acquired the reputation of being a“dark cell” due to prolonged strikes and disruption of public services.

He acknowledged that many works had come to a standstill because of employee-related issues and assured that efforts would be made to resolve staff grievances so that public services are not affected.

“The department has had considerable notoriety at the lower levels. We will work hard and address the issues of employees so that public work does not suffer,” he said after assuming charge.

Meanwhile, Kedar Prasad Gupta took over as the Tourism Minister and received a warm welcome from departmental officials upon his arrival.

Highlighting the economic potential of tourism in Bihar, Gupta stated that the rapid development of tourism infrastructure across the state would be a major focus of his tenure.

“Tourism will be rapidly developed across the entire state of Bihar. Promoting tourism in Bihar is our goal. It will also boost employment and economic growth,” he said.