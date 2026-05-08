Drones Of NGU Azov Take Control Of Skies Over Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" reported this on Facebook.

"Azov is returning to Mariupol. For now - with the help of a reconnaissance-strike system. Pilots of the 1st Corps of the National Guard 'Azov' are patrolling roads at a depth of 160 km from the line of combat contact," the statement said.

The cameras of the reconnaissance-strike systems are monitoring Mariupol and military targets of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy is using Ukrainian roads in the city and surrounding areas to move personnel and other military equipment.

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"The 1st Corps of the National Guard 'Azov' continues creating a 'sanitary zone' for Russian logistics. The depth of strikes will increase. Azov is already patrolling its native Mariupol. For now, from the sky. But there is more to come," the statement added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Pilum unmanned systems regiment was established within the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov.