“America's Got Talent” Choir To Perform At Canadian Anti-Racism And Youth Mental Health Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit Youth Choir to Perform at Two-Day“Stay Sensitized” Conference in Ajax, Ontario

AJAX, Ontario, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stay Sensitized Conference opens May 12, 2026 at Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax, Ontario, bringing together 400 educators, social workers, and community leaders from more than 20 school boards across Canada and the United States to address racism in schools and the escalating youth mental health crisis.

The two-day conference, sponsored by the Town of Ajax, features the Detroit Youth Choir - runner-up on NBC's America's Got Talent and Golden Buzzer recipient - set to perform on opening night. The 40-member student choir collaborated with Ontario educator Aubrey Noronha on "Be Who You Needed," an anthem addressing youth mental health on both sides of the border.

"Students are watching racism play out in real time - in their hallways, on their screens, in the news," said Noronha, founder of Hello Hope and conference organizer. "At the same time, Canadian youth reporting poor mental health has doubled since 2019. Educators can't tackle both crises alone. This conference proves they don't have to."

According to Statistics Canada's 2023 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth, the proportion of youth aged 12-17 rating their mental health as "fair" or "poor" more than doubled from 12% in 2019, to 26% in 2023. In the United States, 42% of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

The conference features sessions on building anti-oppression systems that survive administrator turnover, addressing anti-Black racism in predominantly white schools, recognizing students struggling beneath surface-level wellness, and moving beyond performative land acknowledgments to authentic Indigenous partnerships.

Confirmed speakers include:



Dr. Jacqueline Battalora, attorney and Professor of Sociology

Ernest Crim III, Emmy-nominated producer, educator, and author

Eleanor McIntosh, Superintendent of Education, Halton District School Board

Sean McCormack, Anti-Oppression System Lead, Durham District School Board

Dr. Shameen Sandhu, System Leader for Mental Health and Professional Support Services, Toronto District School Board

Alanna Trines, Indigenous Education Lead, Ottawa Catholic School Board Roy Fernandes, Superintendent of Indigenous Education, Equity, and Community Relations, Toronto Catholic District School Board



The conference will be hosted by LTtheMonk, artist and viral content creator known for exposing racism and uncovering Black history in Canada.

"Ajax is a proud sponsor of the Stay Sensitized Conference, a gathering for professionals, educators, and all caring adults who refuse to become numb to the harm of racism," said Mayor Sean Collier. "We're extremely excited to host the America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer winners, the Detroit Youth Choir, along with other special guests."

Attendees represent school boards including Toronto District School Board, Peel District School Board, Durham District School Board, York Region District School Board, Halton District School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and boards from British Columbia and Saskatchewan, among others.

WHAT: Stay Sensitized Conference

WHERE: Audley Recreation Centre, 925 Audley Road South, Ajax, Ontario.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 from 6 - 9pm, and Wednesday, May 13 from 8:30am - 5pm

Monday's opening night performances include the Detroit Youth Choir, poet Dwayne Morgan (known as "The Godfather of Canadian Spoken Word"), Toronto rapper Thelonious, and the SBSA Dance Team.

Registration details available at hellohope/conference. The event is limited to 400 attendees and restricted to participants 18 and older.

Please reach out if you would like to send a camera or set up onsite media interviews with organizers, performers, speakers, or participants on, or before, the conference day.

Media Contact:

Uthman Quick, rep. PR

Email:...any



About Hello Hope

Hello Hope, founded by youth motivational speaker and safe schools educator Aubrey Noronha, provides programs to schools, businesses, and communities across North America. Noronha reaches more than 40,000 students annually with presentations and workshops addressing racism, mental health, and authentic connection in an AI world.