Pharvaris Announces Pricing Of $115 Million Underwritten Offering Of Ordinary Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris,” Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (“AAE-C1INH”), announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 3,874,664 of its ordinary shares at a price of $29.68 per share. All shares in the offering are to be sold by Pharvaris. In addition, Pharvaris has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 581,199 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Pharvaris from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $115 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about May 11, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers.

The shares are being offered by Pharvaris pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement.

When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at..., Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at..., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at..., or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5), or by email at.... You may also obtain a copy of this document free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pharvaris N.V.

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris' aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacyTM, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris is preparing marketing authorization applications for deucrictibant immediate-release capsule as an on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, and a global pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) is ongoing with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, CREAATE is an ongoing Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prophylactic and on-demand treatment of AAE-C1INH attacks.

Pharvaris Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, and any statements containing the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“will,”“intend” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Pharvaris' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include but are not limited to the following: fluctuations in the price of Pharvaris' ordinary shares, market conditions and closing conditions relating to the underwritten public offering; uncertainty in the outcome of our interactions with regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”); the expected timing, progress, or success of our clinical development programs, especially for deucrictibant extended-release tablets, which is in late-stage global clinical trials; our ability to replicate the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the RAPIDe-1, RAPIDe-2, RAPIDe-3, and CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in ongoing and future nonclinical studies and clinical trials, such as CHAPTER-3, and CREAATE; the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals, including the timing and outcome of our planned submission of a New Drug Application with the FDA in the first half of 2026 for the on-demand treatment of acute attacks of HAE; risks arising from epidemic diseases, which may adversely impact our business, nonclinical studies, and clinical trials; our ability to potentially use deucrictibant for alternative purposes, for example to treat AAE-C1INH; the value of our ordinary shares; the timing, costs, and other limitations involved in obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates, including deucrictibant immediate-release capsules and deucrictibant extended-release tablets, or any other product candidate that we may develop in the future; our ability to market, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance for our product candidates; and the other factors described in the prospectus supplement filed in connection with the offering and under the headings“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic filings with the SEC. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. While Pharvaris may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pharvaris disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pharvaris' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact Maggie Beller Vice President, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications

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Source: Pharvaris N.V.