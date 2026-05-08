Fresh Off The Hook: G.O.A.T. Burger X Waterfront Market Drop A Limited-Edition G.O.A.T. Hammour Sando

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The market-sourced menu is available at the G.O.A.T Burger pop-up at Waterfront Market from Wednesday, 6 May until 22 May

Dubai, UAE,May 2026: Waterfront Market, Dubai's largest fresh food market, is teaming up with G.O.A.T Burger for a limited-edition, market-sourced menu that puts Dubai's freshest seafood front and centre. For a limited time, the homegrown burger favourite is taking inspiration – and ingredients - directly from the city's busiest market, with a new seafood burger available for a short run from Wednesday, 6 May until 22 May at the Waterfront Market pop-up and across all G.O.A.T. branches in the UAE.

The star of the collaboration is the G.O.A.T. Hammour Sando, made using fresh seafood sourced directly from Waterfront Market traders. To mark the launch, G.O.A.T. Burger has set up a pop‐up at Waterfront Market for the duration of the collaboration, where visitors can indulge in tastings and explore the ingredients that inspired the collaboration, while enjoying the views by the waterfront. Food lovers can soak up the fresh, street‐food energy at the Market, discovering a new way to experience the region's leading destination for quality produce.

“Waterfront Market has always been where people come for the freshest ingredients, from home cooks to the city's top chefs. Today, diners want to understand where their food comes from, and this collaboration brings that to life for burger lovers, connecting them to the Market's journey from catch to plate while highlighting the breadth of fresh, daily catch available, including the much-loved hammour,” said Mohammad Al-Madani, Associate Director Senior Centre Manager, Waterfront Market.

Sultan Kayed, Founder, G.O.A.T Burger, said:“Collaborating with Waterfront Market to source our seafood straight from the traders opened up a new creative lane for us, inspiring a fish burger with flavour pairings you don't usually see on a burger menu. Our customers want food that feels real, something they can trace back to its source and talk about long after they've devoured it. This limited‐time menu shows what's possible when you start with great ingredients and build them the G.O.A.T Burger way.”

Waterfront Market plays a central role in Dubai's fresh food ecosystem, with one of the region's busiest seafood trading floors offering more than 260 varieties daily - including hammour, king crab and eel - and handling over 600 tonnes of fish at auction each day. The Market's signature Market to Table experience, where visitors can select their seafood, have it cleaned on site and enjoy it cooked at promenade restaurants, remains a major draw. The collaboration with G.O.A.T. Burger highlights how high-quality ingredients sourced directly from the Market's traders continue to shape creative menu development and food experiences across the city.

SUMMARY:

First-of-its-kind collaboration: Waterfront Market and G.O.A.T. Burger bring market-sourced seafood to a limited-time burger menu. Hero items: The G.O.A.T. Hammour Sando - made using seafood sourced directly from Market traders Where to try it: Launching at a G.O.A.T. Burger pop-up at Waterfront Market from Wednesday, 6 May until 22 May and across all G.O.A.T. branches in the UAE. Experience: G.O.A.T. Burger pop-up at Waterfront Market with tastings and waterfront dining. Website: Socials: Waterfront Market Facebook @wfmuae | Waterfront Market Instagram @wfm | G.O.A.T Burger Instagram t | G.O.A.T. Burger TikTok t

G.O.A.T. Burger x Waterfront Market Launches Limited-Edition G.O.A.T. Hammour Sando