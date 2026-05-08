Line Køhler Ljungdahl Steps Down As Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Commercial Officer Of Bang & Olufsen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S announces that Line Køhler Ljungdahl will step down from her role as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Corporate Commercial Officer (CCCO) effective 15 May 2026.

Since joining Bang & Olufsen in 2015, Line has held several leadership positions across the organisation and has served on the Executive Management Board since 2020. After more than a decade with the company, Line has decided to pursue new executive opportunities outside Bang & Olufsen.

Chair of the Board of Directors Juha Christensen states:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Line for her significant contributions to Bang & Olufsen over more than a decade. Line has played a key role in the company's strategic development and execution and have been a valued and trusted member of the Executive Management Board. We respect her decision to pursue new opportunities and wish her every success in the next chapter.”

EVP, CCCO Line Køhler Ljungdahl states:

“It has been a privilege to be part of Bang & Olufsen for more than 10 years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, including the development and execution of our current strategy. With the foundation in place, I believe this is the right time for me to pursue new opportunities. I am confident in the strength of the organisation and the important work that continues across the business.”

Following this change, the Executive Management Board will consist of the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer. As per 15 May 2026, the Executive Management Board comprises one member: Nikolaj Wendelboe, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Peter Hobolt Jensen

Media

Phone: +45 4153 7282

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