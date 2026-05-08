Santhanam's Next Film Titled 'Love Bite'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 8 (IANS) The makers of director Selvin Raj Xavier's next film, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, has now been tilted 'Love Bite', its makers announced on Friday.

Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Productions took to her X timeline to make the announcement.

She wrote, "Thrilled to announce our upcoming film featuring the immensely talented iamsanthanam Sir and our own director @selvinrajxavier. It will be a super fun wild ride from the house of #Ags with an incredible team of actors and technical crew #LoveBite. #AGS29 #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh@archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @iamsanthanam @selvinrajxavier @Ags_production @thinkmusicindia."

Actor Santhanam, who is already working on a number of other projects, took to his X timeline to express his happiness on working in this new film.

The actor wrote, "Very happy to associate with @Ags_production and @selvinrajxavier for my next film. @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi."

For the unaware, director Selvin Raj Xavier is best known for his horror comedy film 'Conjuring Kannappan', which, incidentally, was also produced by AGS Entertainment.

The film featured actor Sathish in the lead and had gone on to emerge a superhit. Sathish played the titular role of Kannappan, a game designer in this film, the story of which revolves around Kannappan when he chooses to draw water from his well that contains a talisman called the Dreamcatcher. The man throws the talisman back into the well but not before accidently pulling out one of the feathers embedded in it. This transports him to a castle haunted by spirits, everytime he falls asleep. The film, which ended up being a laugh riot, not only set the cash registers ringing at the box office but also came in for critical acclaim.

The title poster of 'Love Bite' that was announced on Friday gave one the impression that this film too will be a horror comedy like 'Conjuring Kannappan'.

The title poster showed a graveyard with several hands emerging out of graves graves are seen empty while the title seems to be in a fashion that resembles one of zombie movies. In all, the title poster makes it evident that the film will be a horror comedy.