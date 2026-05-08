Mastercard Widens SME Support Across Region Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Mastercard has launched a regional resilience programme for small and medium-sized enterprises across the Middle East, bringing together banks, government bodies and business networks to help companies manage cash-flow stress, supply-chain disruption and higher operating costs.
The initiative, called Built Small. Moving Strong, is being positioned as a coordinated response to pressure on smaller businesses at a time when trade disruptions, logistics costs, energy-price volatility and tighter financing conditions are testing the region's private-sector base. The programme combines access to finance, digital payment tools, business education, cyber-resilience support and targeted merchant incentives.
SMEs account for more than 90 per cent of businesses across the Middle East and North Africa and contribute about half of the region's output and employment, making their stability central to diversification strategies. Their role is especially significant in economies seeking to widen private-sector participation, deepen digital commerce and reduce reliance on large state-linked enterprises.
Mastercard said the programme would work through an ecosystem model involving financial institutions, government entities and SME support platforms. The company is focusing on practical measures that can help firms keep operating during disruption while building stronger systems for payment acceptance, expense management, working capital access and data-led decision-making.
A key element of the initiative is Mastercard's work with First Abu Dhabi Bank on a three-tier SME commercial cards suite. The product is designed to give smaller companies better visibility over expenditure, more flexible working capital tools and a reduced reliance on cash, cheques and manual transfers. For SMEs with limited finance teams, such controls can improve cash-flow planning and reduce administrative friction.See also Oil slides as Hormuz reopens
RAKBANK is also part of the wider support push, with about AED2 billion in additional credit limits directed at existing and new business customers. The facilities span secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions. The bank has also provided deferrals to trade and working capital customers and retail business lending clients, easing immediate repayment pressure for firms affected by slower receivables or higher costs.
The programme also includes Female Fusion, an entrepreneurs' network reaching more than 60,000 SMEs and founders. Its role includes interactive sessions covering economic insights, cyber resilience and practical business tools. This reflects a broader shift in SME support programmes, where training, digital literacy and fraud prevention are increasingly treated as core business-continuity measures rather than add-on services.
Mastercard is also using merchant campaigns to encourage cross-border spending and business activity. SMEs spending more than AED3,000 abroad using Mastercard cards can claim an AED300 Amazon voucher, while a campaign with Pemo offers eligible businesses up to AED500 when spending with Pemo cards until the end of June 2026.
The timing of the initiative reflects a more difficult operating climate for smaller firms. Many SMEs across the region face uneven access to credit, rising logistics charges, delayed payments and a heavier compliance burden. Conflict-related disruption in parts of the region has added pressure on trade flows, while currency movements and global shipping volatility have affected import-dependent businesses.
Digital adoption remains one of the strongest counterweights. UAE-based SMEs have shown high confidence in their growth prospects, with most accepting digital payments and placing greater emphasis on data, analytics and financial visibility. Yet optimism has not removed financing gaps. Many small businesses continue to seek credit for expansion, inventory management and cash-flow stability.See also Jet fuel crunch may outlast Hormuz truce
Mastercard's regional strategy fits into a wider trend among payment networks, banks and fintech firms to move beyond transaction processing into SME enablement. Commercial cards, embedded finance, digital invoicing, cybersecurity tools and alternative credit scoring are becoming increasingly important as lenders and payment companies look for deeper relationships with small businesses.
Government support is another critical pillar. Across the Gulf and wider Middle East, SME policy is tied closely to employment creation, entrepreneurship, localisation strategies and digital transformation. Licensing reforms, procurement access, incubators, reduced administrative barriers and targeted funding schemes are being used to strengthen smaller firms and improve their survival rates.
For Mastercard, the programme extends its global commitment to bring small businesses into the digital economy. The company has surpassed a previous goal of connecting 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises to digital tools and is now pursuing a broader target to connect and protect 500 million individuals and small businesses by 2030.
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