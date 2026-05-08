Mastercard Widens SME Support Across Region Arabian Post

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Mastercard has launched a regional resilience programme for small and medium-sized enterprises across the Middle East, bringing together banks, government bodies and business networks to help companies manage cash-flow stress, supply-chain disruption and higher operating costs.

The initiative, called Built Small. Moving Strong, is being positioned as a coordinated response to pressure on smaller businesses at a time when trade disruptions, logistics costs, energy-price volatility and tighter financing conditions are testing the region's private-sector base. The programme combines access to finance, digital payment tools, business education, cyber-resilience support and targeted merchant incentives.

SMEs account for more than 90 per cent of businesses across the Middle East and North Africa and contribute about half of the region's output and employment, making their stability central to diversification strategies. Their role is especially significant in economies seeking to widen private-sector participation, deepen digital commerce and reduce reliance on large state-linked enterprises.

Mastercard said the programme would work through an ecosystem model involving financial institutions, government entities and SME support platforms. The company is focusing on practical measures that can help firms keep operating during disruption while building stronger systems for payment acceptance, expense management, working capital access and data-led decision-making.

A key element of the initiative is Mastercard's work with First Abu Dhabi Bank on a three-tier SME commercial cards suite. The product is designed to give smaller companies better visibility over expenditure, more flexible working capital tools and a reduced reliance on cash, cheques and manual transfers. For SMEs with limited finance teams, such controls can improve cash-flow planning and reduce administrative friction.

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RAKBANK is also part of the wider support push, with about AED2 billion in additional credit limits directed at existing and new business customers. The facilities span secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions. The bank has also provided deferrals to trade and working capital customers and retail business lending clients, easing immediate repayment pressure for firms affected by slower receivables or higher costs.

The programme also includes Female Fusion, an entrepreneurs' network reaching more than 60,000 SMEs and founders. Its role includes interactive sessions covering economic insights, cyber resilience and practical business tools. This reflects a broader shift in SME support programmes, where training, digital literacy and fraud prevention are increasingly treated as core business-continuity measures rather than add-on services.