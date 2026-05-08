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Notice To Holders Of The MTU Aero Engines AG (The“Issuer”) €600 Million 0.000% Convertible Bonds Due 2033 (The“Bonds”)


2026-05-08 05:38:26
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): Bond
Notice to holders of the MTU Aero Engines AG (the“Issuer”) €600 million 0.000% Convertible Bonds Due 2033 (the“Bonds”)
08.05.2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notice to holders of the MTU Aero Engines AG (the“Issuer”) €600 million 0.000% Convertible Bonds Due 2033 (the“Bonds”) WKN: A46Z7S ISIN: DE000A46Z7S3 Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that, as a result of the distribution on 12 May 2026 of a Cash Dividend of €3.60 per Ordinary Share, in accordance with §10(e), the Calculation Agent has determined that the Conversion Price has been adjusted from €578.2891 to €571.4581, effective 8 May 2026. Munich, 8 May 2026 MTU Aero Engines AG The Executive Board 08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 14 89-4787
Fax: +49 (0)89 14 89-95583
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
WKN: A0D9PT
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2324000

End of News EQS News Service

2324000 08.05.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN08052026004691010666ID1111085823



EQS Group

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