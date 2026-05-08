MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): Bond

Notice to holders of the MTU Aero Engines AG (the“Issuer”) €600 million 0.000% Convertible Bonds Due 2033 (the“Bonds”)

08.05.2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice to holders of the MTU Aero Engines AG (the“Issuer”) €600 million 0.000% Convertible Bonds Due 2033 (the“Bonds”) WKN: A46Z7S ISIN: DE000A46Z7S3 Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that, as a result of the distribution on 12 May 2026 of a Cash Dividend of €3.60 per Ordinary Share, in accordance with §10(e), the Calculation Agent has determined that the Conversion Price has been adjusted from €578.2891 to €571.4581, effective 8 May 2026. Munich, 8 May 2026 MTU Aero Engines AG The Executive Board 08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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