VOX Machinery Reaches 1,500 M/Min: Setting A New Benchmark In High-Speed Cable Extrusion

MENAFN - B2Press)– VOX Machinery, with over 25 years of expertise in wire and cable machinery, positions itself among high-performance technology leaders with its advanced extruder solutions. Offering a comprehensive portfolio including pay-off and take-up systems, coiling solutions, and customized auxiliary equipment, the company delivers fully integrated, engineering-driven production lines tailored to the evolving needs of global cable manufacturers.

Marking its entry into the European market, VOX Machinery unveiled its latest high-speed extruder technology at Wire Düsseldorf, demonstrating line speeds of up to 1,500 m/min and highlighting its competitive performance capabilities to the international cable industry.

VOX Machinery sets a new benchmark in high-speed cable production with its extruder technologies, combining exceptional line speeds with stable and repeatable product quality. In PVC applications, VOX lines achieve speeds of up to 1,500 m/min, while maintaining precise dimensional accuracy and surface consistency. Production capacities reach 1,300 kg/h on 120 mm extruders and 700 kg/h on 100 mm extruders, positioning VOX as a strong and competitive alternative to established global suppliers.

This performance is driven by optimized screw design, advanced thermal control, and stable melt flow management-ensuring reliable output even under continuous high-speed operation.

Beyond machinery, VOX Machinery provides automation, system integration, modernization, and retrofit services, delivering end-to-end solutions that maximize uptime, efficiency, and production reliability.

M. Şevket Sağlam, CEO of VOX Machinery, commented:

“Wire Düsseldorf marked an important milestone in our international growth journey and our entry into the European market. Our vision is to become a globally recognized brand, with a strong presence in Europe and the United States. We are focused on delivering high-performance, reliable, and customized extrusion solutions that meet the evolving needs of global manufacturers.

What differentiates VOX is not only our ability to achieve high speeds, but to sustain them with process stability and consistent quality. Through strong engineering capabilities and comprehensive after-sales support, we aim to build long-term partnerships and create sustainable value for our customers worldwide.”

Following its debut at Wire Düsseldorf, VOX Machinery aims to further expand its footprint in Europe by building long-term partnerships and delivering high-speed, reliable, and cost-efficient extrusion solutions.

VOX Machinery continues to expand its presence across Europe and the United States, driven by growing demand for high-performance extrusion technologies.