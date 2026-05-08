Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Glaciers Face Significant Snow Deficit

Swiss Glaciers Face Significant Snow Deficit


2026-05-08 05:06:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss glaciers received little snow this winter, with sizeable deficits in the Upper Valais, Ticino and Graubünden regions – a shortfall that could accelerate glacier melt this summer. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss glaciers face significant snow deficit This content was published on May 8, 2026 - 10:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Schweizer Gletscher starten schlecht geschützt in den Sommer Original Read more: Schweizer Gletscher starten schlecht geschützt in den S

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A warm and dry April partly explains the low snow cover, the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS) said on Friday. Last month, the organisation measured winter snow accumulation on 25 glaciers across Switzerland.

Compared with average levels recorded between 2010 and 2020, winter 2025–26 shows an average snow deficit of 25%, according to GLAMOS. Glaciers in the Bernese Oberland and central Valais regions were less affected and remain close to long‐term averages.

More More Climate adaptation Five numbers show how the climate is changing in Switzerland

This content was published on May 7, 2026 Switzerland ranks among the countries most affected by climate change. We break down the impacts using five key figures.

Read more: Five numbers show how the climate is changing in Switze

MENAFN08052026000210011054ID1111085737



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search