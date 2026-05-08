Swiss Glaciers Face Significant Snow Deficit
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Schweizer Gletscher starten schlecht geschützt in den Sommer
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Read more: Schweizer Gletscher starten schlecht geschützt in den S
A warm and dry April partly explains the low snow cover, the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS) said on Friday. Last month, the organisation measured winter snow accumulation on 25 glaciers across Switzerland.
Compared with average levels recorded between 2010 and 2020, winter 2025–26 shows an average snow deficit of 25%, according to GLAMOS. Glaciers in the Bernese Oberland and central Valais regions were less affected and remain close to long‐term averages.More More Climate adaptation Five numbers show how the climate is changing in Switzerland
This content was published on May 7, 2026 Switzerland ranks among the countries most affected by climate change. We break down the impacts using five key figures.Read more: Five numbers show how the climate is changing in Switze
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