Delhi: 18-Year-Old Murdered In Bhalswa Dairy, FIR Registered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The brutal murder of an 18-year-old man in Shardanand Colony, located within the Bhalswa Dairy area of North Delhi, has sent shockwaves through the local community. A pall of gloom has descended upon the victim's family, while a palpable atmosphere of terror prevails in the locality. The gruesome nature of the crime was evidenced by blood splatters found scattered down the street.

The victim's family alleged they had previously received death threats from the individuals they believe are responsible for the killing. Relatives claimed that despite lodging an earlier complaint at the police station regarding these threats, timely action was not taken.

On May 7, police received information from a local hospital that an 18-year-old resident of Jhuggi Kalandar Colony had been brought in dead by a friend. The Medical Legal Case (MLC) report cited a history of physical assault and suspected stab wounds sustained near "Tandoor Wali Gali" around 7:30 P.M.

Senior officers, along with forensic (FSL) and crime teams, inspected the scene of the crime. Authorities seized forensic exhibits and two abandoned motorcycles from the spot. Following these findings, an FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Dedicated specialised teams have since been dispatched to analyse digital and technical evidence to apprehend the suspects.

In a separate but similarly tragic incident on May 7, Delhi Police recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who had gone missing from the Bhati Mines area in South Delhi. Authorities have apprehended two 16-year-old acquaintances of the victim for allegedly murdering him the previous day.

The victim, a Class 8 student and the son of daily wage workers, had gone out to play on Monday and never returned. Following the discovery of his body, angry residents staged a road blockade near the Sanjay Colony police post on Wednesday to demand justice. While the case was initially registered as a kidnapping, police have now added murder charges to the investigation.